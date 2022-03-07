Submit Release
News Search

There were 810 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,400 in the last 365 days.

AMERICANO MEDIA ANNOUNCES LAUNCH AND NATIONAL HISPANIC POLL RESULTS

NATIONAL POLL OF HISPANICS SHOW DRASTIC CHANGES IN HISPANIC ATTITUDES

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITES STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMERICANO MEDIA, a new Hispanic-focused Spanish language channel on SiriusXM, will hold a press conference to discuss its launch and national poll results demonstrating shifting attitudes across the demographic.

WHO: Americano Media CEO Ivan Garcia-Hidalgo and Dr. Eduardo Gamarra of Integrated Communications and Research.

WHAT: Press conference to announce and discuss the results of a national poll of Hispanic voters and how Americano is providing Spanish-language news and information to this important audience. Mr. Garcia and Dr. Gamarra will take questions from reporters regarding the poll. Mr. Garcia will address questions about the new network.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 8 at 12:30 p.m.

WHERE: Biltmore Hotel, Coral Gables. Conference will be held in the Brickell conference room. Conference will be LIVESTREAMED via social media- check www.americanomedia.com for links to the livestream.


WHY: The poll, conducted over the last several weeks, shows that the pervasive attitudes of media and political leadership may be way off, and that these values shown by the results will have profound effects on the upcoming election cycles.


ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Website: www.americanomedia.com. Check here for links to the livestream, as well as additional details about Americano.

NBC News on Americano:
‘Defcon 1 moment’: New Spanish-language conservative network fuels fresh Dem fears over disinfo, Latino outreach (nbcnews.com)


John ‘Wolf’ Wagner
Americano Media Group
+1 303-378-1020
wolf@americanomedia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

AMERICANO MEDIA ANNOUNCES LAUNCH AND NATIONAL HISPANIC POLL RESULTS

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.