AMERICANO MEDIA ANNOUNCES LAUNCH AND NATIONAL HISPANIC POLL RESULTS
NATIONAL POLL OF HISPANICS SHOW DRASTIC CHANGES IN HISPANIC ATTITUDESMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITES STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMERICANO MEDIA, a new Hispanic-focused Spanish language channel on SiriusXM, will hold a press conference to discuss its launch and national poll results demonstrating shifting attitudes across the demographic.
WHO: Americano Media CEO Ivan Garcia-Hidalgo and Dr. Eduardo Gamarra of Integrated Communications and Research.
WHAT: Press conference to announce and discuss the results of a national poll of Hispanic voters and how Americano is providing Spanish-language news and information to this important audience. Mr. Garcia and Dr. Gamarra will take questions from reporters regarding the poll. Mr. Garcia will address questions about the new network.
WHEN: Tuesday, March 8 at 12:30 p.m.
WHERE: Biltmore Hotel, Coral Gables. Conference will be held in the Brickell conference room. Conference will be LIVESTREAMED via social media- check www.americanomedia.com for links to the livestream.
WHY: The poll, conducted over the last several weeks, shows that the pervasive attitudes of media and political leadership may be way off, and that these values shown by the results will have profound effects on the upcoming election cycles.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Website: www.americanomedia.com. Check here for links to the livestream, as well as additional details about Americano.
NBC News on Americano:
‘Defcon 1 moment’: New Spanish-language conservative network fuels fresh Dem fears over disinfo, Latino outreach (nbcnews.com)
John ‘Wolf’ Wagner
Americano Media Group
+1 303-378-1020
wolf@americanomedia.com
