Silverado Opens One New Memory Care Community, Announces Another
Conveniently located to the northeast of Frederick, near Route 70 and the Monocacy River and right next to Clustered Spires Golf Club, Silverado Frederick brings Silverado's unique and innovative care to Maryland for the first time.
Dementia Care Provider Expands into Nevada and Maryland
It’s always exciting when we get to share our unique style of care with a new state, and expanding into two states in a matter of months is a truly special occurrence.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silverado, a leading provider in memory care that is celebrating its 25th year in operation, has announced two milestones for its communities. First, the long-awaited Silverado Red Rock Memory Care Community in Las Vegas, Nevada, has been licensed and is expected to begin welcoming residents in mid-March. In addition, a brand new community in Frederick, Maryland, has been announced with a projected mid-2022 opening date.
— Loren Shook, Silverado President, Chairman, and co-founder
“It’s always exciting when we get to share our unique style of care with a new state, and expanding into two states in a matter of months is a truly special occurrence,” says Loren Shook, Silverado President, Chairman, and co-founder. These two additions will increase the number of states Silverado operates communities in from six to eight, with Nevada and Maryland joining California, Texas, Washington, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Virginia.
Both new communities share the same floor plan, and each will serve 72 residents. At Silverado, each community is designed to serve the unique needs of its memory-impaired residents, including many unique innovations pioneered by the company. While the community buildings share many similarities, the surroundings in which they sit are truly unique and representative of the communities they serve.
The Red Rock community is located a few miles west of the Las Vegas strip and views Nevada’s breathtaking Spring Mountains. Residents are never far from the lively activities and desert beauty for which the area is known.
Located among the sprawling meadows in the countryside east of the main city, the Frederick community sits next to a golf course less than a mile from the Monocacy River. The town of Frederick is rich in history and sits near many historic civil war sites.
The new communities’ locations will provide exceptional options for outings and related activities for their Nexus® early-stage residents. From the Latin word for “connections,” Nexus comprises five pillars of activities in which Memory Care residents will participate. Academic research has validated that participants in Nexus at Silverado showed a statistically significant 60% improvement in cognition compared to those without such treatment.
Progress on these two new expansions can be followed at silverado.com/redrock and silverado.com/frederick.
###
About Silverado
Silverado is nationally ranked 6th Great Place to Work-certified. Founded in 1996, the company’s goal is to enrich the lives of those with memory loss by changing how the world cares for people with cognitive decline and other chronic or acute conditions. Silverado has grown to become a nationally and internationally recognized provider of memory care assisted living and palliative and hospice services. The company strives to deliver world-class care and unmatched service. To learn more, visit silverado.com or call (866) 522-8125.
Jeff Frum, Senior VP, Sales & Marketing
Silverado
+1 866-522-8125
jfrum@silverado.com