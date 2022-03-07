Submit Release
2022-03-07 09:54:14.357 Lottery Winner: 'Two Days Later, I Still Didn't Believe it!'

A Missouri Lottery player who won a $100,000 top prize on a “$100,000 Prize Multiplier” Scratchers ticket is still in shock after his win.

“I couldn’t believe it. Two days later, I still didn’t believe it!” the winner recalled. “I never thought anything like that would happen to me.”

The ticket caught his eye at North Side Convenience, 775 North Miami Ave., in Marshall. 

“Right time, right place,” he joked. “That could’ve been the person right behind me.”

The winning started when he scratched and matched the first number, 29, and uncovered a $5,000 prize.

“I immediately stopped scratching, set the ticket down and just looked at it,” he shared. “Then I realized it was a multiplier ticket. I scratched and it was a 10X. It was $50,000 already.”

He woke up his family to confirm what he had seen.

“I woke my girlfriend up and told her I won. I mess with her a lot. I don’t think she actually believed me,” he laughed. “I knew I bought the ticket, so it wasn’t like I was given a funny ticket.”

He then went to tell his parents.

“My mom’s eyes just kept getting bigger,” he said. “She said it was a winner, and then I said, ‘Ok, now show Dad!’”

“$100,000 Prize Multiplier” is a $5 Scratchers ticket. The game currently offers over $11.8 million in unclaimed prizes, including four more top prizes of $100,000 and seven $20,000 prizes.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in Saline County won more than $5.2 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $495,000 in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $321,000 in appropriated Lottery proceeds.

To see how these funds were distributed in Clinton County, visit MOLottery.com.

