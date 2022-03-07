Lane Restriction on I-80 WB in Liberty Township, Montour County This Week

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a lane restriction this week on Interstate 80 westbound in Liberty Township, Montour County, for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash.

On Thursday, March 10, the contractor will be working on Interstate 80 westbound in the area of the mile marker 219 Rest Area. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane, shoulder and the Rest Area exit ramp to be restricted. Work will be performed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., weather permitting and is expected to be completed in one day.

Motorists may experience minor travel delays and are urged to watch for slow moving traffic and construction equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

