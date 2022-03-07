Public meetings for 2022 hunting proposals - Lander, Riverton, Dubois and Rawlins

Lander -

Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Lander Region will hold a series of public open houses as well as a final public meeting to present and discuss proposed 2022 hunting seasons. Attending a public meeting is one way to learn about local wildlife populations, ask questions, and visit with local Game and Fish biologists and wardens.

You are invited to participate in one or more of the following meetings at 6:00 pm each night:

Riverton - March 17, Fremont County Library, 1330 W. Park Ave.

- March 17, Fremont County Library, 1330 W. Park Ave. Rawlins - March 17, Jeffrey Community Center, 315 W. Pine St

- March 17, Jeffrey Community Center, 315 W. Pine St Dubois - March 22, Dubois, Headwaters Conference Center, 20 Stalnaker St.

- March 22, Dubois, Headwaters Conference Center, 20 Stalnaker St. Lander - March 24, Game and Fish Regional Office, 260 Buena Vista Dr. (final public meeting with Zoom virtual option available here https://bit.ly/2022LanderSSM)

Interested hunters can review the proposed regulations and submit public comments through 5 pm April 1 online at https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Get-Involved/Public-Meetings or mail comments to Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604.

The Game and Fish Department supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations by contacting the nearest Game and Fish office.

