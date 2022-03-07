A Love Letter to Underdog Wines – “Tasty Juice, Please” Aims to Bring Lesser-Known Grape Varieties Into the Spotlight
New wine platform “Tasty Juice, Please” to celebrate underdog wine grapes and wines, as well as lesser-known producers and regions.
Chardonnay and Cabernet are the top-selling grapes in the US, so they are widely produced. But it’s a chicken or egg question. Consumers don’t know what they don’t know. I’m hoping to change that.”TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading wine personality and 2017 Wine Enthusiast Top 40 Under 40 Tastemaker Devin Parr today announced the launch of a new wine platform “Tasty Juice, Please” to celebrate underdog wine grapes and wines, as well as lesser-known producers and regions.
— Devin Parr, Founder, Tasty Juice, Please
“Most consumers in most markets shopping at their local grocery or wine store have access to a tiny handful of wine grapes out there, and there are certain forces within the three-tier system that are to blame for this lack of diversity,” said Parr. “The wine world is so much more than Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Sauvignon Blanc. Don’t get me wrong – I love these noble grapes. But until someone starts exclusively shining the light on the thousands of other wine grapes out there, what is broadly available in the market to consumers is going to be very limited. And that’s pretty boring to me as a wine lover.”
To start, the platform will publish a free digital newsletter introducing one new lesser-known wine grape variety per week. Each “episode” will outline the basics of the grape, and highlight useful information like what it tastes like, what it pairs with, and a “Try it if you like X” feature, anchoring each wine to more familiar styles. It will also include fun information like music pairings and other tidbits that highlight how wine fits into the consumer’s broader lifestyle, as well as links for people to purchase wines.
“The market tells us that Chardonnay and Cabernet are the best-selling wine grapes in the U.S., and thus they are widely produced and available, so it’s a bit of a chicken or egg question,” continued Parr. “Consumers don’t know what they don’t know. I’m hoping to change that.”
Originally a video game industry pro, Parr has long been a pot-stirrer, often calling out the wine industry for its resistance to change and its sluggishness when it comes to innovation and integration of technology. She feels some of this is at the root of wine’s inability to capture and keep new, younger consumers. With Tasty Juice, Please, she hopes to better engage and entertain consumers who feel alienated by typical tasting notes, wine scores, and industry language, and want to know what else is out there.
“Our first episode focused on Aglianico, and we compared it to the sound of a really dark, sexy song by The Last Shadow Puppets,” explained Parr. “So much more goes into our consumption of wine. I want to capture the mood, feelings, context, and other complementary activities when thinking about this delicious, thoughtful beverage.”
Depending on the success of the Tasty Juice, Please newsletter, Parr hopes to explore other programs, including a wine club, merchandise, and possibly a line of wines.
For more information, and to sign up for the weekly newsletter, visit: https://www.tastyjuiceplease.com/
About Tasty Juice, Please
Launched in 2022, Tasty Juice, Please seeks to educate and entertain consumers about offbeat and underdog grape varieties, wines, regions, and producers. Driven by the belief that wine is part of a broader lifestyle, the platform features a multi-sensory exploration of wine that includes music, food, entertainment, beauty and wellness, and more.
###
TJP
Tasty Juice, Please
+1 818-731-1082
hello@tastyjuiceplease.com
Visit us on social media:
Other