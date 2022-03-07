Statement by HHS Assistant Secretary for Global Affairs Loyce Pace on International Women’s Day

Today, ahead of International Women’s Day on Tuesday, March 8, Health and Human Services (HHS) Assistant Secretary for Global Affairs Loyce Pace, released the following statement:

“Every March 8th on International Women’s Day, we take a moment to recognize and celebrate the extraordinary women who are leading the way in this country, and around the world.

“The women who are leading the way in business and government, in science and academia, in the arts and in sports. The women who are keeping our homes, our communities, and our countries strong. The women who have held us together over these past couple of years—as teachers, health workers, and caregivers.

“But on International Women’s Day, we also reflect on the gender inequalities that continue to plague our societies around the globe. We are reminded that the barriers are especially steep for women of color, and for those who have been historically excluded and marginalized in the U.S. and around the world. And we are reminded of the work we still need to do to build more equitable societies.

“At the Office of Global Affairs, we are committed to continuing that important work. As the diplomatic voice of the Department of Health and Human Services, we work alongside our partners around the world to break down those barriers and expand opportunities so that the solutions we build are solutions that work for everyone.

“On this International Women’s Day, let’s recommit to working together to build a brighter future for women, for girls, and for all of us.

“Happy International Women’s Day!”

