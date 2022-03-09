Zeus Hygia Officially Launches Gremin® an Innovative Sports Recovery Ingredient in North America
Gremin® is compatible with proteins to improve long-term performance by accelerating recovery between workouts.
Gremin® is backed with two scientific studies positioning it as a performance ingredient in the sports nutrition segment and may accelerate muscle recovery along with improving stamina and endurance.”INDIA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To provide an effective solution to post-workout and competition recovery, Zeus Hygia has officially launched Gremin®, a proprietary patent-pending nutraceutical compound containing dual polyphenols, chlorogenic acid, and curcuminoids.
— Arunkanth Krishnakumar, Zeus Hygia Co-Founder and Director
According to Arunkanth Krishnakumar, Zeus Hygia co-founder and director, Gremin® is a sports nutrition ingredient targeted for muscle pain management, enhancing muscle injury recovery, and controlling inflammation resulting from day-to-day vigorous exercise (and competition), and physical over-exertion.
“There are limited science-supported natural remedies for most common muscle soreness arising from overuse and minor injuries during regular exercises or workouts,” Krishnakumar said.
“Gremin® is a proprietary ingredient made by utilizing a platform technology that delivers synergistic anti-inflammatory and antioxidant actions to support improving stamina and endurance,” explained Krishnakumar. “This unique ingredient was developed by embedding herbal extracts in a matrix system to ensure better efficacy and therapeutic benefits.”
Gremin® is backed with two scientific studies that position it as a performance ingredient in the sports nutrition segment across all age groups and may accelerate muscle recovery along with improving stamina and endurance.
In a recent randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, 16 participants took either 500 mg Gremin® or a placebo for 10 days. The researchers sought to discover the potential impact on recovery from muscle injury/damage, evaluating inflammatory biomarkers such as TNF alpha and c-reactive protein, as well as on VAS score and levels of creatine kinase, lactate dehydrogenase and blood urea nitrogen.
The results showed that those consuming Gremin® experienced significant reductions in creatine kinase (30.6%), compared to 1.53% in placebo, and dramatic improvements in VAS score (60%), compared to 31.6% in placebo. Additionally, C-reactive protein levels were minimal in the Gremin® group, compared to a peak of approximately 400% in the placebo group. The supplement group performed more squats (an increase of 28%) than the placebo (13% more).
“Interestingly in addition to the muscle recovery, pain management, and anti-inflammatory benefits of Gremin® through various mechanisms, it was shown to have a positive impact on stamina and endurance levels,” Krishnakumar commented. Gremin® will fulfill the promise of what protein is believed to deliver, as there is little credible science showing direct links to protein consumption and muscle recovery, according to Krishnakumar.
Krishnakumar explained, “There is limited literature concretely supporting the hypothesis that protein supplementation enhances recovery by attenuating muscle damage. Though supplemental protein plays a key role in skeletal muscle protein balance, there is limited information on muscle protection and recovery.”
He added, “Post-exercise and sports performance-related and muscle damage control and a faster recovery of muscle function by protein supplementation is not evidently backed by literature. However, protein supplements and its studied benefits were primarily on post-exercise muscle anabolism and muscle building, not on addressing the muscle wear and tear.”
Zeus Hygia developed Gremin® as a clinically validated natural branded ingredient that can be combined with protein powder as a clinically proven way to fulfill these gaps. Based on the data, Krishnakumar said, it is expected that Gremin® blended with protein powder will provide desired benefits like muscle recovery and reduced muscle soreness.
“Gremin® is the first and only branded ingredient combining proven super antioxidants, soluble chlorogenic acid, and insoluble curcumin in a matrix system,” Krishnakumar described. Brands can claim it supports muscle health, muscle recovery from wear and tears in exercising and sports, in addition to supporting endurance.”
Zeus Hygia Lifesciences Pvt Ltd, as one of the youngest premiere India-based nutraceutical companies, brings a unique core concept focused on locating and introducing previously undiscovered Indian herbs and extracts. Offering patent-filed branded novel highly bioavailable nutraceutical active ingredients that are supported by its one-of-a-kind technology process along with clinical studies, Zeus Hygia strives to create a healthier tomorrow by delivering a new value-added ingredient manufacturing path for retail product manufacturers.
For more information visit www.zeushygia.com, Zeus Hygia will exhibit at SupplySide East 2022, Booth #14.
# # #
Sheldon Baker
Baker Dillon Group
+1 559-287-7191
sbaker@bakerdillon.com