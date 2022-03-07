Audio: The Missouri Senate Minute for March 7

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri senators are looking at ways to help the conflict in Ukraine, including Senate Bill 1233, legislation that seeks to authorize a tax credit for contributions made to refugee resource centers.
