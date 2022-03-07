Submit Release
Mackinac Bridge Authority to meet in East Lansing March 11

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

ST. IGNACE, Mich. ­- The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) will meet March 11 for an update on the planned north viaduct span resurfacing project, a summary of the annual inspection report, and preparations for the anticipated 200 millionth crossing of the bridge later this year.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the Kedzie Section B+C of the Graduate East Lansing Hotel, 133 Evergreen Ave., East Lansing, MI 48823.

The meeting will be available to view online on YouTube.

The full agenda is available at https://www.MackinacBridge.org/MBA-Board/Schedules-Agendas-And-Minutes/.  

Mackinac Bridge Authority to meet in East Lansing March 11

