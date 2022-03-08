Reviva Labs introduces Sea Salt Cleansing Gel

Reviva Labs Logo

A delightfully gentle cleansing gel with a hint of the ocean’s salty goodness

HADDONFIELD, NEW JERSEY, US, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reviva Labs is debuting its new Sea Salt Cleansing Gel at this year’s Natural Products Expo West. This new soothing and mildly exfoliating cleanser features salt from the ocean to clear away grime as it flushes pores of detritus.

A gentle cleansing gel, it both calms and cleanses the face with sea salt that is naturally laden with minerals, including magnesium, calcium, sodium, and potassium – which are beneficial to skin’s health and function. The sea salt helps cleanse pores, balances oil production, thwarts bacteria, and mildly exfoliates leaving skin feeling clean and refreshed.

“Washing your face with Sea Salt Cleansing Gel is reminiscent of a day spent at the ocean,” said Elaine Levins, Executive Vice President of Reviva Labs. “Your skin feels fresh, clean, and vibrant.” Salt is good for the skin in many ways and, combined with mild surfactants and cucumber extract along with glycerin and other emollients, this cleanser refreshes one's complexion, without being harsh or overly drying. It leaves one's skin glowing while feeling and looking healthier.

Reviva Labs’ Sea Salt Cleansing Gel is available from Reviva Labs and several resellers and distributors. Priced at $16.00 for four ounces this cleanser is sure to quickly become a new favorite.

About Reviva Labs

Reviva Labs formulates safe, effective natural skin care that is sold in major retailers, professional spas and salons, and health food stores nationwide and around the world. For over 49 years Reviva has delivered many skin care breakthroughs and introduced new natural ingredients to the market. Reviva Labs products are free of toxic or harmful ingredients, are cruelty-free, and proudly made in the USA. Our commitment to formulating products using natural elements as well as technological advances has made Reviva Labs a leader in the natural skin care industry.