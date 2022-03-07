Regen Suppliers Now Offering Special Package on ReBella Microneedling Pen

(888) 568-6909 Best Microneedling Device ReBella Pen Cartridge

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regen Suppliers has introduced the ReBella Pen microneedling system, which is a cost effective product for aesthetic procedures. The pen is lightweight, reliable and full of features that are making it a hit with providers offering cosmetic procedures.

The ReBella Pen operates both wired and wirelessly, and comes with two batteries which work for hours at a time. One battery can be charging while the other one is in use. There are six microneedling speeds available for use (up to 18,000rpm), and infinitely variable needle depth from 0mm to 2.5mm.

Amazingly, Regen Suppliers offers a 12 month overnight replacement guarantee if a problem occurs. According to Regen Suppliers CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "While the ReBella Pen is extremely reliable and the best microneedling pen available, we want clients to know that if a problem should ever occur, we're here! A new device will be shipped overnight to ensure no down time from patient care."

The inexpensive cartridges available for the ReBella Pen are sterile for single use. They have sixteen stainless steel needles, which are excellent for the vast majority of procedures.

This innovative pen has incorporated the latest technology available, while at the same time keeping it super easy to use. The instrument is amazing for promoting a youthful glow by increasing the absorption of product over 500%. The best microneedling device available is now being offered with a promotional package offering that include:

1* ReBella PenTM Microneedling Instrument

1* Vitamin C Serum

1* Hyaluronic Acid Serum

1* Numbing Cream

24 pcs 16-pin Cartridges

2* Batteries

1* Wired Connecter

1* Charger (used for battery)

1* US wall adapter

1* Cable (2 meters)

1* User Manual

1 Online Access to ReBella Pen Microneedle Instruction Course

At only $549 all inclusive, the package includes everything a provider will need for over twenty patient procedures. To order ReBella Pen, simply call Regen Suppliers at (888) 568-6909.