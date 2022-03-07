Submit Release
News Search

There were 650 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,224 in the last 365 days.

Regen Suppliers Now Offering Special Package on ReBella Microneedling Pen

(888) 568-6909

Best Microneedling Device

Best Microneedling Device

ReBella Pen Cartridge

ReBella Pen Cartridge

Regen Suppliers has introduced the ReBella Pen microneedling system, which is a cost effective product for aesthetic procedures.

While the ReBella Pen is extremely reliable and the best microneedling pen available, we want clients to know that if a problem should ever occur, a new device will be shipped overnight.”
— David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regen Suppliers has introduced the ReBella Pen microneedling system, which is a cost effective product for aesthetic procedures. The pen is lightweight, reliable and full of features that are making it a hit with providers offering cosmetic procedures.

The ReBella Pen operates both wired and wirelessly, and comes with two batteries which work for hours at a time. One battery can be charging while the other one is in use. There are six microneedling speeds available for use (up to 18,000rpm), and infinitely variable needle depth from 0mm to 2.5mm.

Amazingly, Regen Suppliers offers a 12 month overnight replacement guarantee if a problem occurs. According to Regen Suppliers CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "While the ReBella Pen is extremely reliable and the best microneedling pen available, we want clients to know that if a problem should ever occur, we're here! A new device will be shipped overnight to ensure no down time from patient care."

The inexpensive cartridges available for the ReBella Pen are sterile for single use. They have sixteen stainless steel needles, which are excellent for the vast majority of procedures.

This innovative pen has incorporated the latest technology available, while at the same time keeping it super easy to use. The instrument is amazing for promoting a youthful glow by increasing the absorption of product over 500%. The best microneedling device available is now being offered with a promotional package offering that include:

1* ReBella PenTM Microneedling Instrument
1* Vitamin C Serum
1* Hyaluronic Acid Serum
1* Numbing Cream
24 pcs 16-pin Cartridges
2* Batteries
1* Wired Connecter
1* Charger (used for battery)
1* US wall adapter
1* Cable (2 meters)
1* User Manual
1 Online Access to ReBella Pen Microneedle Instruction Course

At only $549 all inclusive, the package includes everything a provider will need for over twenty patient procedures. To order ReBella Pen, simply call Regen Suppliers at (888) 568-6909.

David Greene, MD, MBA
Regen Suppliers
+1 888-568-6909
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Regen Suppliers Now Offering Special Package on ReBella Microneedling Pen

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.