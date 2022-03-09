The Squires Group, Inc. Wins ClearlyRated’s 2022 Best of Staffing® Client, Employee and Talent Awards

Nancy Squires, CEO

Our Seventh Year Winning Since 2012

To this day, I marvel at our recruiting and sourcing teams' ability to find incredible talent. Especially in this ultra-competitive market.” — Nancy Squires, CEO and Founder

ANNAPOLIS, MD, US, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) announced today that they have won ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client, Employee and Talent Awards for providing excellent service to their clients, employees and placed talent. ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings by their clients, employees, and the candidates they have helped find jobs. On average, clients and candidates of the winning staffing firms are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those with non-winning staffing firms.

“This year marks our 27th in business. From the day I started The Squires Group in the kitchen of my cottage in Annapolis with a computer, landline, and a fax machine—one thing that has remained constant—and that is our vision to be a service-oriented, trusted advisor for our clients and consultants,” says Nancy Squires, Founder and CEO of TSGi. Nancy adds, “As we grew from those humble beginnings, we added new operational team members who loved to serve. To this day, I marvel at our recruiting and sourcing teams' ability to find incredible talent. Especially in this ultra-competitive market. With our leadership team keeping the team focused, The Best of Staffing awards are a testament to their hard work. This award goes to “the best team in the business” at The Squires Group,” adds Nancy.

Eric Galasso, President of TSGi adds “In addition to assembling a solid leadership team, proven processes for talent delivery, we have made a conscious decision to work with a manageable group of core clients. To this day, we are selective about the work we take on. This allows us to work in partnership with our clients to carefully define their talent needs and unique fit factors over time. We find that the talent we place is happier too since we know our clients so well. This year we are actively working to expand our service footprint in the commercial sector by seeking out a handful of clients that have a partnership mentality in the quest to build the absolute best teams. If you are looking for extraordinary talent, we’d love to show you how we can get you In The Perfect Space.”

About The Squires Group, Inc.

The Squires Group, Inc. (TSGi) is a WBENC certified woman-owned, professional services firm founded in 1995 by Nancy Squires, with its principal operations located in Annapolis, Maryland. TSGi specializes in providing talent solutions in ERP, IT, Cyber and Accounting & Finance to its clients. TSGi provides contract, contract-to-hire, and career placement services for Commercial and Federal clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and select national markets. For more information on The Squires Group, please visit https://www.squiresgroup.com/