Oodle Car Finance Appoints Paul Woodhead to Drive its Aftercare Success

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, ENGLAND, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oodle Car Finance, the fastest growing motor finance company in the UK, has appointed a new Head of Group Aftercare. Paul Woodhead will focus on the continued development of the company’s aftercare offering across dealers and car buyers.

Paul joins Oodle with more than 20 years’ experience in the automotive industry, and brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge having worked for major OEM’s Volkswagen and Audi. More recently he was a Franchise Director at the Swansway Group, so brings a unique perspective having worked both sides of the fence.

As Head of Group Aftercare at Oodle, he will oversee relationships with Oodle’s chosen aftercare suppliers and partners, in order to ensure the highest standards for both dealers and their customers.

Woodhead says:

“I’m delighted to be continuing my automotive journey with Oodle - it’s a time of change for Automotive Industry as well as car finance and I think there is a lot we can do to support our dealer partners and car buying customers.

“Oodle is a company that absolutely represents its values and ethos - the team is focused on amazing customer outcomes and offering true business support to partners. Every decision is made with the customer in mind.

Phillip Williams, Managing Director of Oodle Car Finance commented:

“We’re really excited to have Paul join the Oodle team. He’s already making waves and improving our aftercare offering and is playing an active role in driving our business forward.”

For more information please contact:
Sadie Jones
Clear B2B Marketing & PR
Tel: 01285 626000
s.jones@clearb2b.com

Ally Higgins
Clear B2B Marketing & PR
+44 1285 626000
a.higgins@clearb2b.com

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Insurance Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


