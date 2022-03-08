Axe Throw & Eats Networking Event at The Franklin Lakes Chamber, March 22, 2022
The Franklin Lakes Chamber events provide entertainment, fun and authentic networking. Bring a friend, and help be part of buidling great relationships.
Dedication is great but seizing the moment inevitably attracts success”FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ, BERGEN, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Franklin Lakes Chamber of Commerce, a True 501 (c)(3) Organization is hosting another great event where others will get to have fun, meet great people and forge long term business relationships. They know other chambers are strictly about how many cards you will get and at The Franklin Lakes Chamber its about the quality of the people behind them.
— John C. Morley, Serial Entreprener
This Chamber is not a typical Business Card Depot Exchange Club; but instead focuses on attracting members that listen to (WIIFT) What's in it for Them; instead of (WIIFM) What's in it for me, mentality. This community strives on looking into how they can help the other first and it naturally compels the others to want to help each other soon after.
On March 22, 2022 Their Ax Throw & Eats Networking Event will take place at:
Stumpy's Hatchet House
107 Pleasant Ave
Upper Saddle River, NJ 07458.
Get your Ticket Now at the link below.
During this event attendees will be given a demonstration on how to throw an Ax properly and other important important safety rules such as throw together, pickup together. If you have never thrown an Axe before or even chopped wood with one, there is a difference come and see how much fun this can be.
Food will be served and other games will be available to encourage each other to start some great conversations. Everyone attending must have purchased a ticket by 5PM on March 21, 2022 as no walk-ins will be permitted. Also, each attendee will be required to scan a QR code and sign a waiver before entering Stumpy's Hatchet House that night.
Do you Live in Franklin Lakes, Wyckoff, Oakland, Bergen County or surrounding towns, becoming part of the chamber just makes sense, what are you waiting for? Would you like to do something great for the community, we have a few open board seats for the right people.
The Franklin Lakes Chamber of Commerce has a strict anti-discrimination policy as discrimination is not tolerated for race, religion, sexual orientation, color, political party,etc All events provide a place where everyone should feel comfortable to get to know others and have a sincere intent to learnabout them and their businesses.
Everyone is encouraged to checkout franklinlakeschamber.eventbrite.com to see new upcoming events that are added monthly.
