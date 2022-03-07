Genovac to Present Innovations in Antibody Discovery Against Challenging Targets at Festival of Biologics in San Diego
New antigen formats combined with cutting edge single cell screening technologies are enabling success against targets that have previously eluded researchers with classical tool sets.”FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, U.S., March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genovac, a contract research and manufacturing organization specializing in antibody discovery against challenging targets, will be presenting at this year’s Festival of Biologics conference in San Diego, March 9-11, 2022.
— Brian Walters, Genovac, CEO.
“The development of new technologies are fundamentally changing the antibody discovery field,” said Brian Walters, Genovac, CEO. “New antigen formats combined with cutting edge single cell screening technologies are enabling success against targets that have previously eluded researchers with classical tool sets.”
Dr. Hubertus Schleer, VP of Science & Operations at Genovac, will deliver a presentation entitled “Redefining Antibody Discovery for Challenging Targets – Combining Antigen, Species and Single Cell Screening Technologies” on Thursday, March 10th at 10:00 am.
Dr. Schleer has been a pioneer in optimizing processes and methods for antibody development using genetic immunization, highly efficient cell fusion technologies, and cell-based screening methods. In this session, he will cover:
• Defining characteristics and strategies for challenging targets
• Overview of various antigens and immunization approaches
• Advantages of genetic immunization
• Case studies showing the power of genetic immunization
"Our immunology team has worked on over 3,000 genetic immunization projects over the past 20 years,” said Dr. Schleer. “We’ve invested heavily in enhanced antigen options over the past year, and by combing these technologies with multiple host species and the Berkeley Lights Beacon single B cell screening technology, we’ve been able to greatly increase the probability of success for our clients.”
The Genovac team will also be available to answer additional questions at Booth #19 or by appointment. Those not attending the conference are welcome to set up a one-on-one discussion regarding potential projects and how Genovac may be able to help them achieve their drug discovery goals.
About Genovac
Genovac is a contract research and manufacturing organization offering the world’s most advanced antibody discovery solutions. Its immunization technologies, combined with advanced hybridoma and the Berkeley Lights Beacon platform, enable success against the most challenging targets. Since its founding in 1999, Genovac has completed more than 3,500 projects, providing antibodies to clients in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia that have been developed into clinical and commercial drugs. In addition to its headquarters and labs in Fargo, North Dakota, Genovac operates a second scientific and production facility in Freiburg, Germany.
Brian Walters
Genovac
info@Genovac.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn