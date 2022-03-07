Submit Release
News Search

There were 646 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,216 in the last 365 days.

Genovac to Present Innovations in Antibody Discovery Against Challenging Targets at Festival of Biologics in San Diego

New antigen formats combined with cutting edge single cell screening technologies are enabling success against targets that have previously eluded researchers with classical tool sets.”
— Brian Walters, Genovac, CEO.
FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, U.S., March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genovac, a contract research and manufacturing organization specializing in antibody discovery against challenging targets, will be presenting at this year’s Festival of Biologics conference in San Diego, March 9-11, 2022.

“The development of new technologies are fundamentally changing the antibody discovery field,” said Brian Walters, Genovac, CEO. “New antigen formats combined with cutting edge single cell screening technologies are enabling success against targets that have previously eluded researchers with classical tool sets.”

Dr. Hubertus Schleer, VP of Science & Operations at Genovac, will deliver a presentation entitled “Redefining Antibody Discovery for Challenging Targets – Combining Antigen, Species and Single Cell Screening Technologies” on Thursday, March 10th at 10:00 am.

Dr. Schleer has been a pioneer in optimizing processes and methods for antibody development using genetic immunization, highly efficient cell fusion technologies, and cell-based screening methods. In this session, he will cover:
• Defining characteristics and strategies for challenging targets
• Overview of various antigens and immunization approaches
• Advantages of genetic immunization
• Case studies showing the power of genetic immunization

"Our immunology team has worked on over 3,000 genetic immunization projects over the past 20 years,” said Dr. Schleer. “We’ve invested heavily in enhanced antigen options over the past year, and by combing these technologies with multiple host species and the Berkeley Lights Beacon single B cell screening technology, we’ve been able to greatly increase the probability of success for our clients.”

The Genovac team will also be available to answer additional questions at Booth #19 or by appointment. Those not attending the conference are welcome to set up a one-on-one discussion regarding potential projects and how Genovac may be able to help them achieve their drug discovery goals.

About Genovac
Genovac is a contract research and manufacturing organization offering the world’s most advanced antibody discovery solutions. Its immunization technologies, combined with advanced hybridoma and the Berkeley Lights Beacon platform, enable success against the most challenging targets. Since its founding in 1999, Genovac has completed more than 3,500 projects, providing antibodies to clients in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia that have been developed into clinical and commercial drugs. In addition to its headquarters and labs in Fargo, North Dakota, Genovac operates a second scientific and production facility in Freiburg, Germany.

Brian Walters
Genovac
info@Genovac.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Genovac to Present Innovations in Antibody Discovery Against Challenging Targets at Festival of Biologics in San Diego

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.