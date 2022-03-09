STS EDUCATION CONTINUES ANNUAL DONATION TRADITION
Donations of Equipment and Cash recognize outstanding students and teachers.
We are honored to contribute to ACSA Region 17's recognition of this year's courageous students, who have overcome tremendous obstacles to reach their goals of academic excellence.”SIMI VALLEY, CA, USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STS EDUCATION announced that it has made donations to the Ventura County Impact II Teacher Grant Program and the ACSA Region 17 Every Student Succeeding Program. The contributions include 30 new-in-box laptop PCs for students and $7,000 towards grants that teachers can apply for to practice innovative curriculum in their classrooms.
"We are honored to contribute to ACSA Region 17's recognition of this year's courageous students, who have overcome tremendous obstacles to reach their goals of academic excellence," said Marc Netka, CEO of STS EDUCATION. "Their powerful stories are truly inspirational."
ACSA believes every student deserves equal opportunities to succeed. On every school day throughout California, dedicated educators and courageous students overcome tremendous obstacles to reach their goals of academic excellence. Each year, ACSA recognizes 19 pre-K-adult students, one from each geographic region, and two California adult education students for overcoming the odds and achieving success.
"Teacher innovation, training, and success continues to be an important part of STS education's classroom solutions," said Rob Fiance, COO of STS EDUCATION. "Accordingly, we are excited to participate in the Ventura County Teacher innovative Teaching Strategy Grant Program to continue to support teacher innovation in the classroom."
IMPACT II puts cutting-edge classroom projects into the mainstream, turning students on to learning. IMPACT II enables excellent teaching ideas to reach all teachers in the county and raises community awareness of exemplary classroom practices. IMPACT II boosts teacher morale by recognizing innovative teaching.
About STS EDUCATION
STS EDUCATION is a Southern California-based company specializing in integrated learning spaces. It has been catering exclusively to education for over a decade. They offer a high-touch, consultative approach to helping schools execute their technology plans with best-in-class solutions, purpose-built-for-education. By emphasizing the adoption of education technology with professional development and integration of resources, STS EDUCATION helps schools create dynamic learning environments, enhancing learning outcomes and student success.
Other