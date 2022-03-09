STS EDUCATION INTRODUCES WELLNESS ROOM DESIGN SERVICES TO ASSIST SCHOOLS WITH STUDENT ATTENTION AND MENTAL HEALTH
We are honored to contribute to ACSA Region 17's recognition of this year's courageous students, who have overcome tremendous obstacles to reach their goals of academic excellence”SIMI VALLEY, CA, USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- K-12 Education Solutions and Service Provider STS EDUCATION is happy to announce their new Wellness Room line of products and services, including soft-sided tiered furniture, lighting, sound solutions, and professional development training on how to use these spaces to facilitate student and staff wellness.
"Wellness rooms are an effective way to provide students with an opportunity to focus on reducing stress and anxiety while developing healthy coping and self-care strategies," said Dr. Robert Dillon, a nationally recognized expert on learning space design and author of The Space: A Guide For Educators. "Our team has seen and designed these types of spaces throughout the country, and we have ideas for rooms and areas of all shapes and sizes. "
STS EDUCATION has always put students at the forefront of their mission. This line of products and services serves that function by helping school leaders create relaxing, inviting spaces for students and staff that may need a break from the constant stimulation of the educational atmosphere. Given the increasing prevalence of pandemic-related student stress and mental health incidents; this service is especially relevant.
About STS EDUCATION
STS EDUCATION is a Southern California-based company specializing in integrated learning spaces. It has been catering exclusively to education for over a decade. They offer a high-touch, consultative approach to helping schools execute their technology plans with best-in-class solutions, purpose-built for education. By emphasizing the adoption of education technology with professional development and integration of resources, STS EDUCATION helps schools create dynamic learning environments, enhancing learning outcomes and student success.
