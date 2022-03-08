Submit Release
Photo Exhibition documenting the Crimes and Violations of the Houthi Militia against Civilians

Photo exhibition of Houthi crimes

In front of the broken chair, human rights activists interact with a photo exhibition documenting Houthi crimes against Yemenis, United Nations Square in Geneva; March 7, 2022

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yemeni and international human rights organizations are launching today, on Monday, March 7th, 2022, photo exhibition to introduce the crimes and violations committed by the terrorist Houthi militia against civilians in Yemen, assaults on women, and extrajudicial executions.

The exhibition, which was inaugurated at the United Nations Square near the broken chair in Geneva, includes more than a hundred pictures, explaining some forms of the Houthi terrorist militia's crimes and violations against civilians in Yemen.

The exhibition, which is accompanied by an electronic photo exhibition, aims to document, and archive the Houthi terrorist militia’s violations against civilians, expose its criminal behaviour, give a clear idea about the suffering of Yemeni, demand the community to prosecute the leaders of the terrorist Houthi militia and add them to the lists of global terrorism.The exhibition, which will last for three days from 7 to 9 March 2022, on the sidelines of the 49th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Dr.Wesam BA Sondowah
Yemeni Coalition of Independent Women
+966 56 673 3441
info@yemeniciw.org
