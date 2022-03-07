A Unique St. Patrick’s Day Idea for ELA Teachers
St. Patrick's Day offers a fun backdrop for ELA teachers to experiment with reader's theater in their classroom instruction.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is officially March, which means language arts teachers are preparing for state testing and the start of the fourth quarter. March also offers several fun seasonal themes that teachers can integrate into their lesson planning.
Erin Beers from MrsBeers.com recently highlighted her St. Patrick’s Day reader’s theater script as a tool for ELA teachers planning their March activities. A summary of the unit can be found on her blog at https://mrsbeers.com/st-patricks-day-readers-theater/
"Reader’s Theater is such a versatile tool for language arts teachers. It is one of the best ways to incorporate fluency and reading aloud," Mrs. Beers explains. "Holidays like St. Patrick’s Day are a great time to experiment with reader’s theater because student engagement increases when holiday themes are incorporated."
In addition to the reading practice provided by reader’s theater performances, there are also simple ways to incorporate word work and reading comprehension into each unit. For example, Erin Beers includes the following activities with many of her lesson plans…
• Reader Response Questions
• Context Clue Worksheets
• Journal Prompts
• Story Map Worksheets
Mrs. Beers recommends students read through a script before reading aloud. Students will gain a greater understanding and build fluency when they understand the script in advance. It is also beneficial for them to be able to see and engage with one another to get the most from the experience. For more tips on implementing reader’s theater, visit Mrs. Beers’ website.
Erin Beers is a 7th grade teacher who writes to inspire language arts teachers with tips and resources for their middle school classroom. Learn more at MrsBeers.com
