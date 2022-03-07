TB12 FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES ITS 2022 BOSTON MARATHON TEAM
Seventeen athletes from New England, California, Florida, Idaho, New Jersey, South Carolina, Virginia and Washington team up to support Foundation’s programming
We are so proud of each and every one of our team members running on April 18 for something bigger than themselves,"FOXBORO, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TB12 Foundation, founded by seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, today announced the members of its Foundation's Boston Marathon team. Since the beginning of the year, the 17-runner team has been raising funds to support the Foundation's mission and preparing for race day.
— Tom Brady, TB12 Co-Founder
With fewer than 40 days to go before this year’s April 18th Boston Marathon, the team has been training hard and raising awareness of the TB12 Foundation’s mission: to bring recovery and pliability education and services to those who need it most due to economic or health-related obstacles, so everyone can learn how to live pain-free and perform their best in both sports and life.
As a thank-you from the Foundation, runners receive a full 14-week customized training plan created by certified coaches of the Road Runners’ Club of America with organized group runs throughout the season; online fundraising tools, TB12 treatment sessions (live or virtual), apparel including a running jacket and TB12 race day singlet, TB12 products including a vibrating pliability mini sphere, TB12 electrolytes and plant-based protein powder as well as a 20% discount on all TB12 Products (January – April 2022).
“I am looking forward to meeting and personally thanking each of our team members who have been training hard in their home states to prepare for this year’s Boston Marathon,” noted TB12’s Executive Director Lisa Borges. “The time they have dedicated to their training and commitment to fundraising for our Foundation is exceptional and will help us reach even more athletes who need an extra layer of training, recovery and mentorship to reach their full potential.”
This year’s TB12 Foundation Boston Marathon team includes: Darin Davidson, Spokane, WA; Christine Doherty, Wellesley, MA; McKenna Doremus, Quincy, MA; Nicholas “Nicky” Ferrara, Nutley, NJ; Scott Graham, Ayer, MA; Colleen Gibbs, Georgetown, MA; Brian Lang, Glendale, CA; Meghan L. Lembo, Boston, MA; Tara McLain, Longwood, FL; Garrett Morgan, Boxford, MA; Brendan Morrison, Boston, MA; McKenzie Perkes Payne, Rexburg, ID; Michelle Reitz, Taylors, SC; Adam Tidd, Charlestown, MA; David Ostroff, Arlington, VA; Brendan Viselli, Stoneham, MA and Allie Walton, Pensacola, FL.
“We are so proud of each and every one of our team members running on April 18 for something bigger than themselves,” noted TB12 Co-Founder Tom Brady. “Each runner’s commitment to training and dedication to supporting the TB12 Foundation is remarkable, and the TB12 team and I are looking forward to watching everyone achieve that ultimate goal of crossing the finish line.”
About the TB12 Foundation
Founded in 2015 by seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady, the TB12 Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to maximizing the health, well-being, and athletic potential of underserved athletes by providing free access to health and wellness resources that support preparation, performance and recovery – empowering people who are at-risk due to economic or health-related obstacles to reach their performance and life goals. Through our services, we aim to educate and help athletes improve longevity, prevent injury, and stay on the field, court, track, or course doing what they love, better and for longer.
The TB12 Foundation accepts scholarship applications from student athletes, tactical athletes and individuals who have experienced a tragic event who are seeking financial support for high-quality post-injury recovery. To date, the Foundation has donated close to $1.7M to athletes and organizations in need of support. For more information about the TB12 Foundation, please visit www.tb12foundation.org
