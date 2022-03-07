Dr. Davina Smith's Book "Positive Principles Hidden in Plain sight" Reveals the Extraordinary Hidden in the Ordinary
"Positive Principles hidden in plain sight" is a simple, guide for those seeking solutions to living a more positive and powerful life.DUMFRIES, VIRGINIA , USA , March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Davina Smith, a United States Army Veteran, Entrepreneur, Author, Speaker and Global Radio Presenter has published a new book “Positive Principles hidden in plain sight” a simple, guide for those seeking solutions to live a more positive and powerful life.
Dr. Davina is passionate about living a positive life and being a catalyst for change. When COVID-19 brought an unprecedented level of uncertainty, Dr. Davina realized she could share some of the proven, timeless and universally relatable experiences she learned as a solider, scholar and entrepreneur to inspire and motivate others to see things in a positive new way.
Dr. Davina’s inspiring book is an excellent choice for readers of all ages and avid readers of personal development, transformation, spiritual and self-help material. Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Positive Principles Hidden in Plain sight" at online bookstores including Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Book Baby and more.
