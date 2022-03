Dr. Davina Smith's Book "Positive Principles Hidden in Plain sight" Reveals the Extraordinary Hidden in the Ordinary

Nourish your mind, body and soul with Dr. Davina's inspiring new book "Positive Principles Hidden in Plain sight!

DUMFRIES, VIRGINIA , USA , March 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Davina Smith , a United States Army Veteran, Entrepreneur, Author, Speaker and Global Radio Presenter has published a new book “Positive Principles hidden in plain sight” a simple, guide for those seeking solutions to live a more positive and powerful life.Dr. Davina is passionate about living a positive life and being a catalyst for change. When COVID-19 brought an unprecedented level of uncertainty, Dr. Davina realized she could share some of the proven, timeless and universally relatable experiences she learned as a solider, scholar and entrepreneur to inspire and motivate others to see things in a positive new way.Dr. Davina’s inspiring book is an excellent choice for readers of all ages and avid readers of personal development, transformation, spiritual and self-help material. Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Positive Principles Hidden in Plain sight" at online bookstores including Amazon , Barnes and Noble, Book Baby and more.