Dr. Davina Smith of Dr. Davina’s Dots Honored As A Top 25 Business Mentor In The U.S.
Dr. Davina Smith Competed With 90,000+ Nominees In Alignable’s First National Main Street Mentors SearchDUMFRIES, VIRGINIA, USA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The largest online referral network for small businesses, Alignable.com is announcing the national results of its North American search for business leaders who’ve gone above and beyond guiding peers, Main Street economies, and entire communities toward recovery.
Today, Alignable’s network is honoring Davina Smith of Dr. Davina’s Dots as a Top 25 U.S. Business Mentor & as Dumfries’s 2021 Local Main Street Mentor Of The Year!
Davina competed with 90,000+ nominees, emerging victorious after 132,000+ votes and testimonials were reviewed. In fact, her specific national ranking is No. _4__ out of 25 business superstars, based on earning 436 votes and 134 testimonials from business peers and the entire Alignable network spanning 6.5 million+ members.
Given that 76% of North American small business owners worry that ongoing Delta variant surges will hurt their recovery, it’s gratifying that throngs of business people connected during the contest to support their peers who are leading communities toward a rebound, despite the challenges.
“Collaborative, Caring Leadership Is Key”
“Looking at any of our Top 25 Business Mentors, it’s clear to see the strong role collaborative and caring leadership plays in helping business communities face adversity and forge ahead toward recovery,” said Eric Groves, Alignable’s Co-Founder and CEO. “In my 20 years of working with small businesses, I’ve never seen this level of heartfelt support for these often-unsung business superstars -- our Top 25.”
2021 is the first year Alignable has hosted its new National Main Street Mentors Search, which ran from June 28th to August 24, 2021. Beyond the Top 25 Business Mentors elected in both the U.S. and Canada, nearly 2,000 other business standouts were named Local Main Street Mentors.
A Community Of Givers Stays Strong
“In the world of small business, you get back what you give,” said Davina “Offering advice or a helping hand to struggling peers feels great in the moment, but when they succeed and thank you later, there’s no better feeling. That’s pretty much what many of us experienced exponentially during this contest and I can’t thank my supporters enough for the gift they’ve given back to me.”
Davina and other Top 25 Business Mentors have received special badges on their Alignable profiles, recognizing their contributions. In past years, the awareness generated through similar contests has helped drive additional connections, prospects, and new business for many winners. But chances are good that the new Top 25 distinction could draw even more acclaim for these altruistic business mentors.
Contest = Small Business Indy 500
“This contest was like our own Indy 500,” added Alignable’s Co-Founder and President Venkat Krishnamurthy. “Forty votes landed per minute in the final lap, shifting contenders’ positions dramatically, and thrusting the nation’s most-respected mentors into the winners’ circle. Now, we’re helping them channel this surge of support into even more positive changes for peers, industries, and communities that need them the most.”
About Dr. Davina Smith
Dr. Davina Smith is the founder of “Dr. Davina’s Dots” DOTS “Dynamic, Optimistic, Transformative, Sentiments” where Davina uses her academic and professional background as well as her experiences as a wife, mother, entrepreneur, and United States Army Veteran to serve as a catalyst for positive change. On her podcast and globally syndicated radio show, she uses the power of rich and relatable spoken lyrics and uplifting music to impart successful life principles that empower listeners to make meaning out of the mundane.
