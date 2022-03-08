Submit Release
News Search

There were 890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,578 in the last 365 days.

Netgate Introduces Netgate 4100 Secure Networking Appliance

Product fills edge networking gap between the popular Netgate 2100 and Netgate 6100

The Netgate 4100 slots right between our popular Netgate 2100 and 6100 appliances, with a sweet spot where WAN needs tap out at a gig, but redundant WAN and 2.5 Gbps LAN connections are important.”
— Jamie Thompson, CEO
AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netgate®, the leading provider of open source-driven secure networking solutions, today announced the availability of the Netgate 4100, the latest addition to the company’s highly popular secure networking appliance family. The product is an excellent edge gateway solution for professional home, small / medium business, and branch office locations in need of two (2) 1 Gbps Combo WAN ports and up to four (4) discrete, unswitched 2.5 Gbps LAN ports. With a fanless design, the product is suitable for desktop, wall mount, or rack mount deployments, with pricing starting at $599 USD.

Factory-provisioned with pfSense® Plus software, the Netgate 4100 handles a broad range of edge firewall, VPN, and router use cases.

At its core, the Netgate 4100 has a 1.8 GHz Dual Core Intel® Atom® CPU with integrated QuickAssist Technology and AES-NI, 4GB DDR4 RAM, and 16GB of eMMC flash storage (Base configuration) or 128GB NVMe M.2 SSD (Max configuration). As previously mentioned, the network port complex includes two (2) 1Gbps Combo ports and four (4) x 2.5 Gbps RJ45 ports.

Tested with pfSense Plus Release 22.01, and benchmarked with iPerf3 traffic, the product achieves 8.15 Gbps L3 routing, 4.09 Gbps firewall performance, 3.42 Gbps NAT handling, or 0.96 Gbps of AES-GCM IPsec VPN throughput - excellent for a versatile deployment, sub-$600 USD solution.

Additionally, having two (2) 1 Gbps Combo WAN ports allows users to run a dual-WAN configuration, e.g., one with a fiber connection and a second with a copper connection.

“The Netgate 4100 slots in nicely between our very popular Netgate 2100 and Netgate 6100 appliances, taking the place of our very successful Netgate 3100” said Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO. “Its sweet spot is really use cases where WAN needs tap out at a gig, but redundant WAN and more capable 2.5 Gbps LAN connections are important."

Pre-orders can be placed now. Volume shipping will begin within weeks. For more information on the Netgate 4100, contact Netgate at +1 (512) 646-4100 or sales@netgate.com, or visit our store.

About Netgate
Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government and educational institutions around the world. Netgate is the only provider of pfSense Plus products, which include pfSense Plus software - the world’s leading open source-driven firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR extends the company’s open-source leadership and expertise into high-performance secure networking – capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.

Netgate is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States. TNSR is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States and other countries. pfSense is a registered trademark of Electric Sheep Fencing, LLC in the United States and other countries.

All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.

Neal Hartsell
Netgate
+1 512-470-1545
email us here

You just read:

Netgate Introduces Netgate 4100 Secure Networking Appliance

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.