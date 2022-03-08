Netgate Introduces Netgate 4100 Secure Networking Appliance
Product fills edge networking gap between the popular Netgate 2100 and Netgate 6100
The Netgate 4100 slots right between our popular Netgate 2100 and 6100 appliances, with a sweet spot where WAN needs tap out at a gig, but redundant WAN and 2.5 Gbps LAN connections are important.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netgate®, the leading provider of open source-driven secure networking solutions, today announced the availability of the Netgate 4100, the latest addition to the company’s highly popular secure networking appliance family. The product is an excellent edge gateway solution for professional home, small / medium business, and branch office locations in need of two (2) 1 Gbps Combo WAN ports and up to four (4) discrete, unswitched 2.5 Gbps LAN ports. With a fanless design, the product is suitable for desktop, wall mount, or rack mount deployments, with pricing starting at $599 USD.
— Jamie Thompson, CEO
Factory-provisioned with pfSense® Plus software, the Netgate 4100 handles a broad range of edge firewall, VPN, and router use cases.
At its core, the Netgate 4100 has a 1.8 GHz Dual Core Intel® Atom® CPU with integrated QuickAssist Technology and AES-NI, 4GB DDR4 RAM, and 16GB of eMMC flash storage (Base configuration) or 128GB NVMe M.2 SSD (Max configuration). As previously mentioned, the network port complex includes two (2) 1Gbps Combo ports and four (4) x 2.5 Gbps RJ45 ports.
Tested with pfSense Plus Release 22.01, and benchmarked with iPerf3 traffic, the product achieves 8.15 Gbps L3 routing, 4.09 Gbps firewall performance, 3.42 Gbps NAT handling, or 0.96 Gbps of AES-GCM IPsec VPN throughput - excellent for a versatile deployment, sub-$600 USD solution.
Additionally, having two (2) 1 Gbps Combo WAN ports allows users to run a dual-WAN configuration, e.g., one with a fiber connection and a second with a copper connection.
“The Netgate 4100 slots in nicely between our very popular Netgate 2100 and Netgate 6100 appliances, taking the place of our very successful Netgate 3100” said Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO. “Its sweet spot is really use cases where WAN needs tap out at a gig, but redundant WAN and more capable 2.5 Gbps LAN connections are important."
Pre-orders can be placed now. Volume shipping will begin within weeks. For more information on the Netgate 4100, contact Netgate at +1 (512) 646-4100 or sales@netgate.com, or visit our store.
About Netgate
Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government and educational institutions around the world. Netgate is the only provider of pfSense Plus products, which include pfSense Plus software - the world’s leading open source-driven firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR extends the company’s open-source leadership and expertise into high-performance secure networking – capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.
Netgate is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States. TNSR is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States and other countries. pfSense is a registered trademark of Electric Sheep Fencing, LLC in the United States and other countries.
All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.
