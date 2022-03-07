For Immediate Release:

March 7, 2022

Former Springboro Community City School District Superintendent Pleads Guilty to Theft in Office

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office announced the guilty plea of Daniel Schroer to Tampering with Records, Theft in Office, Filing a False Disclosure Statement and Representation by Public Official or Employee based on an investigation by the Auditor’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) and the Ohio Ethics Commission.

The former superintendent for the Springboro Community City School District (CCSD), Daniel Schroer, was indicted by a Warren County Grand Jury on August 2, 2021, for multiple felonies and misdemeanors.

An investigation by SIU found that Schroer took advantage of his role as superintendent to steal money from Springboro CCSD by falsely reporting travel conducted on behalf of the District for which he received reimbursement. The loss to Springboro CCSD was $1,291.66 which has been repaid to the District by Schroer.

On March 4, 2022, Schroer pled guilty to one count of Tampering with Records, a felony of the third degree, one count of Theft in Office, a felony of the fourth degree, one count of Filing a False Disclosure Statement, a misdemeanor of the first degree and one count of Representation by Public Official or Employee, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Schroer is scheduled to be sentenced on April 21, 2022 after the Court conducts a presentence investigation.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.