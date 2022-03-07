Submit Release
News Search

There were 585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,160 in the last 365 days.

Invitation to the Inauguration Ceremony of the Hexagon Monument

ADELANTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE THIRD REPUBLIC OF VIETNAM
THE PROVISIONAL NATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF VIETNAM
PO Box 2807, Anaheim, CA. 92814

Cordially Invited

Compatriots, Leaders of Religions, Associations, Media Agencies, Press, Comrades in Arms

To attend the Inauguration Ceremony of the Hexagon Monument on April 29th, 2022, which is also the day the Communists invaded Saigon, Vietnam 47 years ago, and on the Gala of the Vietnamese Militia Honor Imperial Duke President DAO MINH QUAN as Emperor which will be held on at 2 locations:

1- Hexagon Monument

2- Sheraton Hotel

For the reception to be thorough, guests are kindly requested to contact the Organizing Committee at the following phone number (or email):

Lt. General Lam: (403) 831-6672;
Major General Ton: (+61) 413-567-537
Vietnamese: Brigadier General Huỳnh: (951) 375-6228
Email: 3RDREPUBLICOFVIETNAM@GMAIL.COM; VPTT@CPQGVNLT.COM

R.S.V.P: Before March 29th, 2022.
Honor Support ($5,000+), VIP Guest ($500) or Guest ($150).
Remark: Gala attire and we will send or email invitations to you, upon request confirmation.
Information: https://www.hexagonmonument.com


ĐỆ TAM VIỆT NAM CỘNG HÒA
CHÍNH PHỦ QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM LÂM THỜI
PO Box 2807, Anaheim, CA, 92814

Trân Trọng Kính Mời

Quý Đồng Bào, Nhân Sĩ, Cựu Quân Nhân QLVNCH, Quý Lãnh Đạo các Tôn Giáo, Hiệp Hội, Cơ Quan Truyền Thông, Báo Chí, các Chiến Hữu,

Để Tham dự Lễ Khánh Thành Lục Giác Đài vào ngày 29.04.2022, cũng là ngày Cộng Sản cưỡng chiếm Sài Gòn, Việt Nam cách đây 47 năm, và nhân dịp Dân Quân Việt Nam Tôn Vinh Đức Quốc Công Tổng Thống ĐÀO MINH QUÂN lên ngôi Hoàng Đế, sẽ được tổ chức tại 2 địa điểm:

1- Hexagon Monument

2- Sheraton Hotel

Để việc đón tiếp được chu đáo, quý khách vui lòng liên hệ với Ban Tổ Chức theo số điện thoại (hoặc email) sau:
Tr. Tướng Lâm: (403) 831-6672;
Th. Tướng Tôn: (+61) 413-567-537
Ch. Tướng Huỳnh: (951) 375-6228
Email: 3RDREPUBLICOFVIETNAM@GMAIL.COM; VPTT@CPQGVNLT.COM

Vui lòng phúc đáp trước ngày 29.03.2022
Mạnh Thường Quân ($5,000+), Khách Đặc Biệt ($500) hoặc Quý Khách ($150).

Lưu Ý: Trang phục dạ tiệc và chúng tôi sẽ gửi Thiệp Mời qua email cho bạn, khi có yêu cầu xác nhận.

Thông Tin: https://www.hexagonmonument.com/

Hue Lam
The Third Republic of Vietnam
+1 403-831-6672
diplomatic@cpqgvnlt.com

You just read:

Invitation to the Inauguration Ceremony of the Hexagon Monument

Distribution channels: Education, Environment, Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.