Red Haw State Park closed due to storm damage

CHARITON, Iowa -- Due to extensive damage from the storm on March 5th, Red Haw State Park in Chariton will be closed until further notice. Extensive damage was sustained to the campground, where there was one fatality and one injury. Additionally, there are significant damages to the beach area, including the boat docks, the Bait House, beach shelters and a storage building.

The park is currently without power. The public is asked to keep away from the area, so debris clean-up and repairs can be completed.

