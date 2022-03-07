Single Snowmobile Crash in Chatham

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Kenneth St.Pierre 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 March 7, 2022

Chatham, NH – On March 6, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a single party snowmobile accident on the Loop Trail in Chatham. On scene, North Conway Fire Department and Action Ambulance found a single male who had been riding with a large group when he failed to make a corner and struck a tree. The operator, identified as Nadim Rahme, 27, of Norwood MA, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital. Inexperience and trail conditions seem to be contributing factors. Riders are reminded to pay extra attention in areas unknown to them and to adjust their speed accordingly.