TOYO Awarded EMC Test System for Vehicles Contract From Li Auto, An Electric Vehicle Startup

Example of TOYO's EMC Test System for Vehicles in Use EMC Test System for Vehicles - Instrumentation

Chinese Certification Test Standard-Compliant System Supports Next-Generation Mobility Development

The system contributes to the development of more secure and safer automobiles” — TOYO Corporation

FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOYO Corporation’s local subsidiary, TOYO China, announces that it won a 2-million-dollar contract for an EMC vehicle test system from Li Auto, a Chinese EV startup, earlier this year. The system is scheduled for delivery in September 2022. This marks the second time a contract has been received from an EV startup in China, following the delivery to another startup, NIO.

By delivering the measuring solutions necessary for developing more environmentally friendly and safer automobiles, TOYO is addressing two of its materiality themes to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The first is "Contribute to Innovation and Industrial Growth" and the second is "Actualize Safe, Secure, and Fulfilling Lives."

TOYO’s EMC Test System for Vehicles is used for immunity testing of a whole vehicle by exposing it to electromagnetic stress (strong electric field) and measuring unnecessary electromagnetic noise emitted from the vehicle and on-vehicle electronics. The system contributes to the development of more secure and safer automobiles by helping developers design more robust vehicles against increasingly complicated and harsher electromagnetic environments. And ensuring the communication performance required for connected car development.

Automakers must pass the certification test that complies with Chinese standards in order to market their automobiles in China. TOYO’s EMC Test System for Vehicles—capable of performing these standard-compliant tests—has been supplied to customers, including several of China’s national test laboratories and automakers.

With 40 plus years of experience in marketing EMC test solutions in Japan, a delivery record of more than 300 systems and global technical support are some of the reasons customers select TOYO’s EMC solutions in this important market space. The company will continue to expand its EMC systems sales footprint in the Chinese market, particularly with respect to automakers.

Features of the TOYO’s EMC Test System for Vehicles include:

• Compliant with various standards:

• Chinese standards: "GB 14023", "GB/T 18655", "GB/T 33012", "GB/T 33014"

• International standards: "CISPR12", "CISPR25", "ISO 11451", "ISO 11452"

• Automakers’ standards

• Capable of performing tests for China’s certification

• Able of outputting strong electromagnetic fields of up to 100V/m (up to 200V/m, optional), much higher than the 30V/m required for obtaining China’s national certification

• TOYO’s self-developed EMC test software with its easy-to-use UI allows tests to be conducted with simple steps

• Upgradability – add a wireless communication test feature required for the development of autonomous cars

• Flexible system with customizable configurations

• Comes standard with software error detection feature

• Timely customer support and simple maintenance

About Li Auto

Headquartered in Beijing, Li Auto Inc. is a leader in the new energy automobile market in China. The company designs, develops, produces, and sells high-quality intelligent electric vehicles. Through innovations in products, technology, and business model, Li Auto delivers safe, convenient, and quality products and services.

Li Auto is a pioneer, having successfully commercialized automobiles with range extension. Its first model, the "Li One" is an electric sport utility vehicle (eSUV) that is equipped with range extension and other sophisticated intelligent features. Mass production for 2021 Li ONE began in November 2019 and was launched in May 2021. The company focuses its efforts on the development of a range extension feature, next-generation electric vehicle technology, and smart car solutions. They plan to expand their product line by adding Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) and Electric Range Extension Vehicle (EREV) to address a broader customer base. Visit the company’s website for more information. https://www.lixiang.com/