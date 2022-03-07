Natural Resource Commission to meet March 10
Des Moines – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold its monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m., on March 10. The meeting is open to the public.
The public may participate via teleconference option either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sco-
Members of the NRC are Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen and Tammi Kircher. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.
Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.
The following is the agenda for the March 10 meeting.
- Approval of Agenda
- Consent Agenda
- *Four Mile Lake Wildlife Management Area (WMA), Boat Ramp and Parking Lot Improvements – Dickinson County
- *Four Mile Lake WMA, Wetland Restoration – Dickinson County
- *Spring Run Complex WMA, Wetland Restoration – Dickinson County
- Approve Minutes of Feb. 10 Meeting
- Director’s Remarks
- Division Administrator’s Remarks
- Donations
- Public Land Acquisition Project: Odessa WMA, Louisa County – Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation
- Construction – Small Projects
- Construction – Large Projects
- *Four Mile Lake WMA, Boat Ramp and Parking Lot Improvements – Dickinson County
- Coon Creek WMA, Streambank Stabilization – Winneshiek County
- *Four Mile Lake WMA, Wetland Restoration– Dickinson County
- *Spring Run Complex WMA, Wetland Restoration – Dickinson County
- Big Creek State Park, Derecho Repairs - Polk County
- Pikes Peak State Park, Campground Renovation – Clayton County
- Odessa WMA, FEMA Levee Repair – Louisa County
- Red Haw State Park, Shoreline Stabilization – Lucas County
- Lake Ahquabi State Park and Hooper Lake, Boat Docks – Warren County
- Gull Point State Park, Stone Entry Portal – Dickinson County
- Brushy Creek State Recreation Area, Stone Entry Portal – Webster County
- Maquoketa Caves State Park, Stone Entry Portal – Jackson County
- General Discussion
- NRC Discussion of Administrative Law Judge Case(s)
Next meeting, April 14, in Polk County
For a complete agenda, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc