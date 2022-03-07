Natural Resource Commission to meet March 10

Des Moines – The Natural Resource Commission (NRC) of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold its monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m., on March 10. The meeting is open to the public.

The public may participate via teleconference option either by video conference at https://meet.google.com/sco- mbns-qva or phone by dialing 442-242-3609 a few minutes before the meeting begins. When prompted, enter the pin ‪883 789 392 followed by the # key.

Members of the NRC are Margo Underwood, Marcus Branstad, Laura Hommel, Tom Prickett, Laura Foell, Uriah Hansen and Tammi Kircher. The director of the DNR is Kayla Lyon.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The following is the agenda for the March 10 meeting.

Approval of Agenda

Consent Agenda *Four Mile Lake Wildlife Management Area (WMA), Boat Ramp and Parking Lot Improvements – Dickinson County *Four Mile Lake WMA, Wetland Restoration – Dickinson County *Spring Run Complex WMA, Wetland Restoration – Dickinson County

Approve Minutes of Feb. 10 Meeting

Director’s Remarks

Division Administrator’s Remarks

Donations

Public Land Acquisition Project: Odessa WMA, Louisa County – Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation

Construction – Small Projects

Construction – Large Projects *Four Mile Lake WMA, Boat Ramp and Parking Lot Improvements – Dickinson County Coon Creek WMA, Streambank Stabilization – Winneshiek County *Four Mile Lake WMA, Wetland Restoration– Dickinson County *Spring Run Complex WMA, Wetland Restoration – Dickinson County Big Creek State Park, Derecho Repairs - Polk County Pikes Peak State Park, Campground Renovation – Clayton County Odessa WMA, FEMA Levee Repair – Louisa County Red Haw State Park, Shoreline Stabilization – Lucas County Lake Ahquabi State Park and Hooper Lake, Boat Docks – Warren County Gull Point State Park, Stone Entry Portal – Dickinson County Brushy Creek State Recreation Area, Stone Entry Portal – Webster County Maquoketa Caves State Park, Stone Entry Portal – Jackson County

General Discussion NRC Discussion of Administrative Law Judge Case(s)



Next meeting, April 14, in Polk County

For a complete agenda, go to www.iowadnr.gov/nrc