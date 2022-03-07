Almohanna Named by Forbes as One of The Top Travel and Tourism Leaders in The Region
Almohanna has over 20 years of experience and has been in his current role since 2015. He was previously CFO at the flynas Group and became the Executive Vice President of the company in 2008”RIYADH, AL RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forbes Middle East has chosen Bander Almohanna, CEO and Managing Director of flynas, the Saudi national carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, as one of the top leaders in the travel and tourism industry in the Middle East and North Africa.
— Forbes
The magazine indicated that its selection of the list's members was based on several factors, including the size of business they manage, revenues, values of investments, asset value, asset ownership, as well as experience, degree of influence, and achievements of the business leader.
"Almohanna has over 20 years of experience and has been in his current role since 2015. He was previously CFO at the flynas Group and became the Executive Vice President of the company in 2008," Forbes said.
Almohanna holds a Master's Degree in Actuarial & Financial Mathematics from the University of Michigan as well as a Master's Degree in Business Administration from the American University in Washington D.C. He has also obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from King Saud University, Riyadh. He is a member of the CFA Institute and has also successfully completed an Advanced Management Program at Harvard University.
Under Almohanna's leadership, flynas has succeeded in expanding its network of destinations, enhancing its position as the best low-cost airline in the Middle East and one of the top 10 low-cost airlines in the world. It has also won many prestigious international awards, including the Middle East's Leading Low-Cost Airline from World Travel Awards for six consecutive years 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020, and Skytrax Awards for Middle East's Best Low-Cost Airline for 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021.
It is noteworthy that Forbes is an American publishing and media company. Its most prominent publication is the monthly Forbes magazine that compiles the most famous lists in the world and is primarily concerned with counting wealth and monitoring the growth of financial institutions and companies around the world.
flynas PR
flynas
email us here