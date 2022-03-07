Botanical Extracts Market Share 2021-2027: Report Provides Market Supply and Demand Forecast by Region, SWOT Analysis
The Botanical extracts Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% from 2021-2027.NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A comprehensive overview of the Botanical extracts market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Botanical extracts report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Botanical extracts market. Botanical extracts report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates Botanical extracts at the global and regional levels. The Botanical extracts Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% from 2021-2027.
Market Overview
The global Botanical extracts market is witnessing an uptick on account of the growing demand for natural and organic products coupled with the surging awareness about the health benefits of the plant extracts with no side effects. Plants continue to provide humans with new remedies as 50% of all drugs in clinical use in the world are derived from natural products, of which higher plants contribute 25% of the total. Also, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), around 80% of the world's population relied on medicinal plants as their primary healthcare source.
Moreover, the growing application of plant extracts in the food and beverage industry to enhance flavor and color, cosmetics, and personal care products to improve textures, properties such as antioxidant and antimicrobial activities and tyrosinase inhibition effects are adding pace to the growth of the market. Also, consumer awareness of the possible side effects of using chemical-based antimicrobial agents has forced researchers to identify and explore natural plant-based antimicrobial agents (or preservatives) that are toxicologically safe, especially when used in food applications.
COVID-19 Impact
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for Botanical extracts witnessed a sharp rise. As per the CSIR study, Plant extract reduces Sars-CoV-2 viral replication lab. As per three laboratories of the government’s Council for Industrial and Scientific Research, plant and root extract of velvetleaf can impact the replication of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, by up to 98% in cell cultures.
The Botanical extracts Market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.
By Source, the market is primarily bifurcated into
• Spices
• Herbs
• Flowers
• Others
The herbs segment gathered a major market share of Botanical extracts in 2020 and grabbed XX% market share. The market of this segment is expected to witness robust growth due to the growing demand and popularity among millenniums.
By Form, the market is primarily bifurcated into
• Powder
• Liquid
The powder segment grabbed the major market in 2020. The power segment finds its application in several areas such as baking and confectionery, meat, and dairy industry to develop or enhance the desired aroma, taste, and health benefits. Like herbal teas, the stability of the powder depends on the type and nature of the herbal material as well as the moisture content of the powder in the bags and packaging.
Botanical extracts Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Rest of the World
Based on the estimation, the North America region grabbed a major market share in 2020. The demand for Botanical extracts in North America is on the rise due to the growing demand for naturally produced goods or products across countries such as the united states and Canada.
The major players targeting the market includes
• Dohler GmbH.
• Mb-Holding GmbH & Co. Kg
• Blue Sky Botanics Ltd
• Kuber Impex Ltd.
• Synthite Industries Ltd.
• Kalsec Inc.
• Synergy Flavors
• Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd
• Haldin Natural
• BI Nutraceuticals
The degree of competition among prominent regional companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Botanical extracts market. The leading players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.
Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:
• What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Botanical extracts Market?
• Which factors are influencing the Botanical extracts Market over the forecast period?
• What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Botanical extracts Market?
• Which factors are propelling and restraining the Botanical extracts Market?
• What are the demanding global regions of the Botanical extracts Market?
• What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?
• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?
