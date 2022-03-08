Independent Announces Bid For 1st CD Seat in Washington State
Tom Spears, a Marine veteran, pledges to “restore the soul of America”
My politics are simple: research an issue and create an informed opinion based on knowledge and common sense. This makes me neither a Democrat or a Republican.”SNOHOMISH, WASHINGTON, USA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom Spears, a Marine veteran and former triathlete, today announced his campaign for Congress, aiming to capture the 1st Congressional District seat in Washington State as an independent. The 1st congressional district is in northwest Washington and contains the cities of Bellevue, Everett, Redmond, and parts of the Seattle Metro Area.
“My politics are simple” he said. “Research an issue and create an informed opinion based on knowledge and common sense. This makes me neither a Democrat or a Republican. Rather than run for office under the banner of a political party, I choose to not be a member of an elite ‘club.’ The current issues are too complex to have input only from one view. My ‘party’ consists of all American citizens; I represent them only!”
Spears, 75, is a Texas native who began his career in the construction industry, worked briefly in the fitness industry and is currently a petroleum landman. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1966 and continued to serve in the reserves until 1972. He has one son who lives in San Antonio.
“I have held many different jobs throughout my life, and I know what it is to struggle to make ends meet, particularly during times like today when our current leadership has caused inflation to make our lives more of a chore, not a joy,” he said. “My values have been molded by working hard and always wanting to do the right thing. I don’t make promises. Rather, I make every effort to do what I say I will do. That to me is the definition of integrity.”
His positions on key issues, including abortion, school funding, immigration and the federal budget, are listed on his website at spearsforcongress.com.
Candidates for federal office in Washington have until May 20 to officially file their candidacy with the Secretary of State.
“Together, with the help of people all across the district, Democrats, Republicans and Independents, we will restore the soul of America,” he said.
