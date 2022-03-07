Channeling a Refreshing and Original New Rhythm for the World of Reggae: King Swagah Entertainment Unveils New Single
King Swagah harvests tunes from diverse musical realms, cultivating a niche identity for himself with new single, “HOT GAL LAUNCHER”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by a passion to showcase his musical ethos and versatile character through his craft, King Swagah is set to soar once again. With an exciting new release, titled, “HOT GAL LAUNCHER”, the musical maestro hopes to enthrall and amaze.
Penned down with the spark of creativity burning within him in his studio, King Swagah’s newest release is both expressive and flowing, creating for a vibrant soundscape to delve right into.
Strongly believing that music lies within the roots, King Swagah remains motivated and galvanized by his own foundation and background. The artist’s father owned a sound system and he was also friends with the late icon Jack Ruby, who was known for his 1970s productions with artists such as Burning Spear.
His style of suits speaks of his “swagger” and is matched by his equally sharp music which penetrates the high walls of any listener. With over a decade swimming in the seas of what is the music industry, it’s clear that he is a master of the art and a crafter of great music.
“Music is my Passion and personality so it is very simple and easy for me to keep making inspiring and Motivating songs for my music fans. My fans comes first i really do enjoy making good music for my music fans,” says the artist.
“HOT GAL LAUNCHER” stands out in the genre, as yet another single from the artist which is both meaningful and riveting. The track is in line with King’s aim of sending a good message from his platforming and creating music that gives people both meaning and a sense of satisfaction.
The artist looks forward to multiple collaborations as well as the production and mentorship of other budding artists who are hoping to create an impact with their music.
Enjoy King Swagah’s unique and scintillating body of work by streaming through official music platforms, and stay connected with him through social media. For interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations reach out through email.
###
ABOUT
King Swagah, better known as Elvis Paisley is a dynamic Jamaican-bred singer, songwriter and DJ who has a formidable grasp and handle on his musical craft. Curating tunes from all musical realms and genres, King Swagah does not merely fit into one particular musical niche, but creates genre-less boundless rhythms. He remains fueled by his personal manifesto, “Music is a mission not a competition”, guided by God- who is placed at the apex of his life and is his guiding force.
“09” was the first album published by the swagger master, set against an overall eclectic feel, the album featured a variety of themes and genres. A stirring debut it introduced the artist and his versatile style of music to world of sounds. With the release of new track, “HOT GAL LAUNCHER”, King Swagah is looking forward to unveiling even more singles and albums which will shake the musical scene.
