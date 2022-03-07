ANNOUNCEMENT ALERT FROM INDIAN GOVERNMENT TO ABROAD MEDICAL STUDENTS
MBBS In Philippines Safe & Secure for INDIAN StudentsCHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a big relief to Foreign Medical Graduates, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has said foreign medical graduates with incomplete internships can finish the same in India. NMC stated that those foreign medical graduates who did not fall under NMC's Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate Regulations were governed by provisions under the erstwhile Indian Medical Council Act 1956. The provisions of sub-section (3) of section 13 of IMC Act required such FMGs to complete internship in India if they have not undergone any practical training in the foreign country where they were studying.
However, NMC has now acknowledged the impact of Russian invasion on Ukraine on FMGs' future especially in terms of incomplete internship or practical training in medicine.
Considering the agony and stress faced by these FMGs, their application to complete the remaining part of internship in India is considered eligible," the NMC circular read.
The commission acknowledged that FMGs were facing hardship in getting themselves registered in some of the state medical councils after publication of Foreign Medical Graduates Licentiate Regulations 2021 and Compulsory Rotatory Medical Internship Regulations 2021 by NMC.
The Friday 4th of March 2020 circular maintained that the provisions were now not applicable for FMGs who had acquired a foreign medical degree or primary qualification before November 18, 2021, candidates who had joined undergraduate medical education in foreign colleges before November 18, 2021 as well as those specifically exempted by the union government.
NMC has now asked state medical councils to process completion of internship of these candidates provided they have cleared the foreign medical graduate examination (FMGE). NMC has also directed the state councils to ensure that no fee was charged by medical colleges from the FMGs for permitting them to do their internship even as the stipend and other facilities to these candidates were to be equivalent to Indian counterparts being trained at government medical colleges.
NMC also issued guidelines for state medical councils for allowing FMGs to undergo internship such as ensuring that the latter's medical qualification or degree was registerable to practice in their respective foreign country in which the degree was awarded. Other guidelines to the state medical councils included restricting the duration of internship to either 12 months or balance period while restricting the maximum quota for allocation of internship to FMGs to additional 7.5 per cent of total permitted seats in a medical college.
Mrs.Suba Ramesh, India's Principal Associate, recommends UV Gullas College of Medicine in the Philippines as the best medical school for Indian students interested in doing their MBBS abroad. She discusses why International Students from 16 countries chose UV Gullas College of Medicine as the best medical school in the world. It's proof of choice, according to UV Gullas, which has been picked as THE TOP location to practice medicine.
Banilad, Mandaue City, Cebu, Philippines is home to UV Gullas College of Medicine. It first opened its doors in the year 1919. Don Vicente A. Gullas founded the University of the Visayas in Cebu City in 1919 as the Visayan Institute. The University of the Visayas' Gullas College of Medicine was established in 1977.
It is located in Banilad, Mandaue City, Cebu, in an environment that is conducive to learning - calm, well beyond city limits yet easily accessible by all modes of land transportation, and dormitories surround the school grounds.
The Vicente Gullas Memorial Hospital, the Gullas College of Medicine, the UV College of Nursing, the Gullas College of Dentistry, the VIP Gullas College of Music, the Tan Kim Ching Cancer Center, and the upcoming Cosmetic Surgery Center, as well as other health-related courses, are all located there.
The college has a long list of successful alumni who have excelled in law, business, politics, academia, medicine, sports, and other professions. We train students for a global competition at the University of the Visayas. The top-ranked UV Gullas College of Medicine in Cebu City is the ideal option for Indian students.
The UV Gullas College of Medicine is a center of excellence that promotes faith in God, love, leadership, and service to humanity.
The UV Gullas College of medicine operates and maintains educational programs that are nationalistic and democratic, and attuned to nationally and internationally accepted standards, with a commitment to the ideals of love, leadership, and service, as well as the development of a need breed of leaders who are morally upright and spiritually inspired. While it promotes academic brilliance, it also seeks to improve high-level and middle-level occupations that are important to community development and the country's socioeconomic needs.
UV Gullas College of medicine Infrastructure
The UV Gullas College of Medicine is a multi-story structure with air-conditioned gallery lecture rooms, fully modernized laboratories, a demonstration hall, an auditorium, and a library. A guesthouse, café, play area, and hospital are all located on the property.
UV GULLAS COLLEGE OF MEDICINE WORLD RANKING
• The UV Gullas College of Medicine was placed third in a recent Wikipedia assessment. This data is based on the most recent results of the 2019 Physician Licensure Examination.
• The passing percentage for UV Gullas College of Medicine is 98.54 percent in 2019 and 98.65 percent in 2020. The course is more practical and follows a US-based approach.
The course has been approved by the
• General council of medicine of Great Britain,
• American Medical Association of the USA,
• Medical Council of India,
• Medical Council of Thailand,
• Medical Council of California,
• Australian Medical Council Limited (ECFMG),
• The World Health Organization and International Medical Education Directory.
• Students from Thailand, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Iran, Nepal, Japan, Nigeria, and the United States attend the college. The programme is broken into two parts: BS (Bachelor of Science) and MD (Doctor of Medicine).
• Clinical exposure, cadaver training, surprise tests, and research papers ensure that our students are at the top of their class in terms of topic knowledge.
UV Gullas college of medicine highlights
Benefits of Choosing UVGCM
Classroom training is provided by UVGCM, which is staffed by seasoned doctors who work in a variety of leading hospitals in the Philippines. Our college, which has the best facilities, teaching, and clinical training, will meet your requirement to Study MBBS Abroad with an inexpensive tuition structure.
UVGCM is the most reputable medical college since it offers the highest quality education to overseas students.
If you're looking for the greatest place to study MBBS in, the Philippines and UV Gullas College of Medicine are two options.
MBBS IN PHILIPPINES
Do you know that more than 10,000 overseas students enroll in Philippine medical schools, with Indian students accounting for more than half of the total? Philippines universities and colleges are noted for
Their excellence, sending hundreds of doctors and engineers to work in the United States, the United Kingdom, and other developed western countries each year. According to American Physician Statistics, one out of every ten physicians in the United States attended a medical school in the Philippines.
The total cost of a medical degree in the Philippines will be between 12 to 20 lakhs Rupees. Many outstanding universities may be found in the Philippines. The Philippines has Asia's highest literacy rate of 94 percent! That suggests that in the Philippines, the majority of the population is educated.
As a result, the country is honorable and secure as a place to study medicine.
English is an international language that is spoken as a first or second language in the majority of countries throughout the world. The Philippines, as the world's third largest English-speaking country, is not far behind. In all levels of education, including MBBS in the Philippines, English is the medium of instruction.
It is suitable for both males and females. Philippines is a melting pot of cultures, making it a welcoming country that gives students an advantage in not being considered as outsiders or foreigners. Students that study here are more relaxed due to the welcoming nature of the country and are able to concentrate better on their academics.
The Philippines is well-known for its medical research. The majority of medical universities in the Philippines have been privatized since privatization began early in the country.
Top Medical College in Philippines Approved by CHED and Listed in MCI UV Gullas college of medicine||Top ranking medical college in Philippines
UV GULLAS COLLEGE OF MEDICINE FEE STRUCTURE
The University of the Visayas UV Gullas College of Medicine caters to international students, particularly Indian students who seek to study medicine at a low cost.
The UV Gullas College of Medicine tuition structure-MBBS in Philippines is quite convenient because the university always provides Maximum benefits to international students.
The University of the Visayas UV Gullas College of Medicine offers affordable tuition to Indian students interested in pursuing a career in medicine.
UV Gullas College of Medicine in the Philippines offers MBBS. Fees are constantly payable in two installments, making them very inexpensive for Indian students, and they are allowed to pay in the same manner for each semester.
The cost structure at UV Gullas College of Medicine is flexible, with students having the option of paying their fees in installments and there are no contribution or capitation fees.
Total course duration is 1 year of BS & 4.5 Years of MD as per NMC Norms. It offers relevant documents to students by which they can apply for study loan for abroad.
UV GULLAS COLLEGE OF MEDICINE UNIFORM
Students of UV Gullas Medical College are provided with uniforms. During the first year (BS), students are required to wear uniform on two days per week. They can wear their own clothes on the remaining days.
During the MD programme, students are required to wear uniform on all working days. Every year, the pupils' name plates (badges) will be replaced.
UV GULLAS COLLEGE OF MEDICINE HOSTEL
The UV Gullas provide a hostel for the student’s convenience. Indian students are recommended to stay exclusively in university-run hostels that are well-maintained.
This is one of the reasons why most Indian students are drawn to UV Gullas College of Medicine because they are provided with on-campus housing. The hostel of Gullas College of Medicine is completely secure. The hostels are located on the university's campus. Both boys and girls can stay in different hostels. There are air-conditioned rooms with double cots and four cots available, as well as Wi-Fi.
UV GULLAS COLLEGE OF MEDICINE FOOD & SAFETY
The college has its own Indian shambles. Foods from both the south and north of India are accessible. The mess offers a diverse menu as well as personalized packages.
The Canteen at UV Gullas College of Medicine has an Indian cook who prepares Indian food in the same style for Indian students. Students are served vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals separately. Non-vegetarian cuisine is made according to Halal guidelines.
The college site and hostel are properly protected and monitored by CCTV 24 hours a day.
UV GULLAS COLLEGE OF MEDICINE ADMISSION PROCESS
UV Gullas College of medicine always serves International students with all benefits who seek MBBS Admission.
UV Gullas Admission process and visa assistance were directly handled by the Staffs at International Students Admission office at Chennai Vadapalani.
The UV Gullas college of medicine Admission office staffs will assists the students from the day one process starts with:
Free Education Counseling
After confirming the admission status the process will starts with Application filling,
Registration Enrollment,
Notice of Acceptance will be received from University
If the student does not have Passport we will help them to get it from the respective regional passport office.
Also we will help to get PCC for the student. Documentation
Visa processing Visa Interview Travel ticket
Travel along with students to UV Gullas college of medicine Philippines.
UV Gullas college of medicine Eligibility Criteria
Note that the minimum qualifying marks to apply for admission at this famous college are 50% (It is for the aggregate of Biology, Chemistry, and Physics). Students that are interested in getting admission to UV Gullas college are also required to Qualify the NEET exam here in India to continue their education.
Indian students need to qualify for the NMAT exam in the Philippines to get enrolled in this reputed medical college. Reports reveal that the estimated time for application processing at UV Gullas College of Medicine is somewhere around 3 to 5 working days.
At a later stage, the selected students will get the Letter or Notice of Acceptance from the institute. It is important to present all the certificates, including mark sheets at the time of the admission process.
UV Gullas college of medicine admission requirements:
Now, you might be eager to know the list of documents that are must for sending your application to UV Gullas College of Medicine. Well, here is the list:
In order to get admission to MBBS in Philippines, a candidate must follow this eligibility criterion:
• The student must be at least 18 years old.
• He/she must have completed the high school education.
• The application form for the admission must be filled out carefully.
• Certificate of Good Moral Character must be signed from the last attended university. An original copy of the birth certificate may be required.
• 12th marksheet
• 10th marksheet
• NEET score card
• Passport
These documents must be first scanned and emailed to the office at info@uvgullacollegeofmedicine.com.They will check all these documents, and if they are found in order, the university will send you a confirmation email in just 2 working days.
Once you receive an email from the university, it is important to prepare these important documents for submission:
• Get your post-admission letter ready.
Get financial affidavit for the apostil process.
A medical report is an important addition to the list.
You have to submit original certificates to the college management.
The documents you have submitted are compulsory send to Philippines Embassy of New Delhi for attestation and apostle process.
Then we will receive all the documents after the completion of the apostil process. A set of Dates will be scheduled by the Philippines Embassy for Visa Interview The student is required to attend a visa interview in the Philippines consulate compulsory on the respective date allotted for them .
After completing the Interview it usually takes around 10 days for issuing of Visa. On the other hand the Air ticket and travel arrangements will be done by the International Admission office. Hence, it is better to start your process ahead of time. Once you get a visa, you are ready to fly to UV Gullas college of Medicine Philippines.
UV Gullas College of medicine launches its International Students Admission office in Chennai, Vadapalani.
UV Gullas college of medicine Admission office
Shree Towers, 100 Feet road, Near ADORE, Vadapalani, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600026. CT: 9444777890 , 9445553877
Mail us at info@uvgullascollegeofmedicine.com
For more visit https://uvgullascollegeofmedicine.com
