Cellular Immunotherapy Market Revenues Grow With Increasing Research And Successful Clinical Trials

Cellular Immunotherapy Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing research and successful clinical trials in cellular immunotherapy are expected to drive the cellular immunotherapy market growth over the forecast period. Companies are focusing on developing new cellular immunotherapies for treating different diseases. According to the cellular immunotherapy market forecast, these are subsequently generating higher revenues for the cellular immunotherapy market.

Companies in the cellular immunotherapy market are focusing on developing off-the-shelf allogeneic therapies for new and improved cancer treatment. Off-the-shelf allogeneic therapies are produced from the cells of donors instead of the patient cells as in the case of autologous therapy. Their non-customized nature provides advantages such as cost-effectiveness, large scale, fast, and quality control production. For instance, Precision Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, has created a new generation allogeneic CAR-T therapy and is conducting an ongoing trial of this therapy by creating its first off-the-shelf allogeneic CAR-T therapy candidate known as PBCAR0191. This is in collaboration with Servier, an international pharmaceutical company, and is mainly for the patients in need of advanced cancer treatment options. Additionally, in August 2020, Acepodia, a US-based next-generation cell immuno-technology company, initiated a phase 1 clinical trial for evaluating ACE1702 an allogeneic, off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors.

The global cellular immunotherapy market size is expected to grow from $3.68 billion in 2021 to $4.30 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global cellular immunotherapy market share is expected to reach $7.60 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.3%.

Major players covered in the global cellular immunotherapy industry are Novartis AG, Gilead Sciences Inc. (Kite Pharma), Apac Biotech, Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC, JW CreaGene Co. Ltd, Green Cross Corp (GC Pharma), AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer Inc. and Roche.

TBRC’s global cellular immunotherapy market report is segmented by therapy into tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy, engineered T cell receptor (TCR) therapy, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, natural killer (NK) cell therapy, by primary indication into B-cell malignancies, prostate cancer, renal cell carcinoma, liver cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, others, by application into prostate cancer, breast cancer, skin cancer, ovarian cancer, brain tumor, lung cancer, others.

