Zodia Custody achieves ISO 27001 certification
LONDON, UK , March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zodia Custody, a leading crypto asset custodian for institutional investors and a subsidiary of Standard Chartered, has achieved ISO 27001 certification, the international standard that lays out the specifications and requirements for implementing an Information Security Management System (ISMS). Zodia Custody is one of very few crypto asset custodians to achieve this certification, showcasing its commitment to improving industry standards and its dedication to providing its clients with industry-leading cyber security measures.
The standard is designed to ensure the selection of adequate and proportionate security controls that protect information assets and give confidence to interested parties, including Zodia Custody’s customers.
This certification further demonstrates Zodia Custody’s commitment to data security and protecting the data of its clients. As part of the ISMS assessment, Zodia Custody was confirmed to have robust controls and systems in place to identify and mitigate threats to assets, vulnerabilities and impacts on customers.
Zodia Custody’s Chief Security Officer David Shu commented: “In today’s competitive landscape, information is constantly under threat. Breaches in information security can allow for critical data to be accessed, stolen, corrupted or lost. However, with the implementation of ISO 27001 ISMS, we are able to provide confidentiality, integrity and availability of both vital corporate and customer information, thus instilling the confidence in our services that our customers need and deserve.”
The NFIB Fraud and Cyber Crime Dashboard shows that in 2021, there were over 445,000 reports of cybercrime in the UK, with a cost totalling £2.4 billion. With the ISO 27001 certification, which involves undertaking regular reviews and internal audits of the ISMS to ensure continual improvement, Zodia Custody is reinforcing its efforts to avoid data breaches, strengthening the protection of assets under custody.
Additionally, Zodia Custody’s infrastructure and processes are validated by Standard Chartered Ventures. It follows a strict operational risk framework, multiple levels of approvals and controls with segregation of duties for maximum security.
Zodia Custody, subsidiary of Standard Chartered and in association with Northern Trust, is a crypto-asset custodian for institutional investors around the globe. Through the combination of leading technology, custody, governance and compliance, Zodia Custody satisfies the complex needs of institutional investors.
The company is AMLD5 compliant and applies the same standards as Standard Chartered relating to AML, FCC and KYC. It is also FATF travel rule compliant.
Zodia Custody Limited is registered with the FCA as a Crypto Asset Business under the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds Regulations 2017.
Website: https://www.zodia.io/index.html
Alexandra Santos
Zodia Custody, subsidiary of Standard Chartered and in association with Northern Trust, is a crypto-asset custodian for institutional investors around the globe. Through the combination of leading technology, custody, governance and compliance, Zodia Custody satisfies the complex needs of institutional investors.
The company is AMLD5 compliant and applies the same standards as Standard Chartered relating to AML, FCC and KYC. It is also FATF travel rule compliant.
Zodia Custody Limited is registered with the FCA as a Crypto Asset Business under the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds Regulations 2017.
Website: https://www.zodia.io/index.html
