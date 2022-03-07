MetaVerse Green Exchange (MVGX) appoints Eddie Hui as COO
MVGX demonstrates momentum in Q1 with expansion of leadership team and product offering
My objective is to remain receptive to our clients’ needs and to leverage on the blockchain ecosystem to provide them with the best possible solutions”SINGAPORE, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metaverse Green Exchange (MVGX), a leading digital green exchange, today announced it has appointed Eddie Hui as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Eddie joins MVGX’s executive team, alongside Executive Chairman Dr. Bo Bai in defining the direction of the business.
— Eddie Hui, new COO of MVGX
In this role, Eddie will lead crypto-related initiatives with the aim of creating a bridge between the traditional finance and the digital asset world. This will allow clients to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies while having the assurance of operating within a regulated framework.
Eddie’s priorities lie on enhancing client experience and satisfaction, operational excellence, risk management and the sustainable development of MVGX. With the support of the operational department, Eddie is looking to mobilize the team to achieve MVGX’s long term goals of bridging crypto assets with traditional financial industries, bridging carbon trading markets from different jurisdictions, and bridging illiquid assets in real economy with wider investor accessibility.
With over 20 years of experience in the financial industry, Eddie has worked for leading global investment bank, Société Générale for most of his career. He started in IT, working as a system and network administrator in Japan and gradually moved to a management role. In 2008, Eddie started working with Front Office functions, successively occupying the roles of COO for the Proprietary Trading activity, COO for Fixed Income, Credit and FX, COO for Prime Services and more recently COO for the Equity Market Making desk, operating out of Hong Kong.
Eddie graduated in 1999 from ENSEEIHT (Ecole Nationale Supérieure d’Electrotechnique, Electronique, Informatique, Hydraulique de Toulouse), a French engineering school. He holds a Master of Science in Engineering.
As part of its ambition to strengthen its product offering, MVGX has recently expanded the application of its Non-Fungible Digital Twin (NFDT™) technology towards other products and services and has launched its Carbon Neutrality Management System, available to clients alongside cryptocurrencies and its Carbon Neutrality Token (CNT™), with plans to launch a mobile app by April.
Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of MVGX, Bo Bai, has said: “I am thrilled to welcome someone of Eddie’s caliber as our Chief Operating Officer. His wealth of knowledge and experience will undoubtedly help to strengthen and expand our business and client offering. As a leading digital green exchange, providing the infrastructure for our clients to access sustainable, impactful and innovative products is our bedrock and I am confident that Eddie’s expertise will help us take MVGX to the next level.”
Eddie Hui has said: “I am delighted to be joining MVGX at such a crucial time in the company’s expansion as the carbon markets and digital assets space continue to evolve. The team is filled with energy and momentum with a real sense of commitment to deliver and bring value to our clients and to contribute to a greener tomorrow. I am excited to be continuing the fantastic work that has already started in building a system to deliver the best results for our clients, always with the goal to help businesses meet their ESG objectives.”
“My objective is to remain receptive to our clients’ needs and to leverage on the blockchain ecosystem to provide them with the best possible solutions. With MVGX’s agility and commitment to deliver, I am confident we can demonstrate rapid growth and help with the adoption of the blockchain technology, while working towards a greener way of doing business.”
About Metaverse Green Exchange (MVGX)
Metaverse Green Exchange (MVGX) is the leading green digital asset exchange for the metaverse. MVGX operates a 1,2,3 model: 1 exchange with 2 technologies - its proprietary Non-Fungible Digital Twin (NFDT™) technology and its Carbon Neutrality Token (CNT™) providing 3 bridges that connect the physical with the digital metaverse realm.
Closing the gap between traditional financial and the crypto assets space, MVGX offers a full-service infrastructure for a fully tokenized economy, leveraging its distributed ledger technologies to unlock the value of illiquid assets in an environmentally friendly way. Its sustainable real-world asset-backed tokens will enable fractionated ownership of real estate, artworks, and infrastructure assets in a secure, verifiable, and monitored way. MVGX’s BTC and ETH trading solution enables holders to fully offset the carbon impact of their crypto portfolios without losing overall value as MVGX can quantify the carbon emissions history of the traded assets.
MVGX’s comprehensive approach to assessing the carbon footprint of assets creates certainty and confidence for all exchange participants.
It is through its CNT™ solution that MCGX gives investors the opportunity to offset their carbon emissions. With the application of NFDT™ technology for the cross-border trading of Certified Emission Reduction (CER) credits, CNT™ investors can track the integrity and performance of their carbon credit through its NFDT™ right from its provenance.
Via the exchange and its two proprietary technologies, MVGX has created three key bridges between the physical and metaverse worlds: connecting traditional to the crypto world, turning illiquid real-world assets into liquid digital assets and connecting multiple carbon market jurisdictions.
Led by Executive Chairman Dr Bo Bai, supported by a strong management team, and backed by the Asia Green Fund, MVGX is the first exchange to mandate carbon disclosure for both issuers and investors through its carbon neutrality blockchain platform.
MVGX is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and uses NASDAQ’s advanced trading and surveillance technology, ensuring that its asset-backed token solutions hosted on the MVGX exchange benefit from the open architecture you would expect from other leading investment exchanges – bringing transparency to price discovery and fairness for all parties.
MVGX - the green exchange for the metaverse
