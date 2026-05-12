47 YEAR OLD SWISS REPRESENTATIVE NARGIZA WISBEY WINS MS UNIVERSE WORLD INTERNATIONAL 2026 TITLE IN ORLANDO

Nargiza Wisbey

Following the international final, the 47-year-old representative of Switzerland was awarded the competition’s main title

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swiss representative Nargiza Wisbey has won the prestigious title of Ms Universe World International 2026 at the international beauty and women’s leadership competition held in Orlando, USA, from May 3 to May 7.Following the international final, the 47-year-old representative of Switzerland was awarded the competition’s main title. Her victory became one of the most inspiring stories of the season and an example of how a woman can begin new chapters in life, reach new levels of success, and achieve international recognition regardless of age.Over the past nine months, Nargiza participated in three international beauty pageants, earning several titles and attracting international attention. However, winning Ms Universe World International 2026 became the most significant and emotional achievement of her journey.Her path to victory required many months of preparation. Working alongside a professional team, Nargiza dedicated herself to intensive stage preparation, photoshoots, public appearances, discipline, and continuous personal growth.“I worked incredibly hard for this victory. There were moments of exhaustion, nervousness, and enormous responsibility, but I believed in myself and never gave up. For me, this crown is a symbol of feminine strength, beauty, experience, and inner light. Through my own journey, I want to show women that they can shine, continue growing, and reach new heights at any age,” says Nargiza Wisbey.Ms Universe World International brings together participants from different countries around the world and evaluates not only beauty, but also charisma, intelligence, stage presence, personal story, and the ability to inspire other women.Nargiza Wisbey is a mother of two sons. For more than 10 years, she worked as a television presenter and TV producer and was also the founder of a television presenter training school. Today, Nargiza is a media personality working on the launch of her own beauty project. In her free time, she paints and creates her own artwork.She graduated with a degree in Marketing and PR, studied at the Munich Academy of Film and Television, and also appeared in small roles in two Swiss and one German film projects.For the past 15 years, Nargiza has been living in Switzerland, where she worked in video production, participated in creative projects, and continues to develop her media and artistic direction.Nargiza Wisbey’s story is an example of a woman who went through emigration, adaptation to a new country, and major life changes, yet managed to preserve her inner strength, continue growing, and reach an international level. Through her journey, she hopes to inspire women to confidently begin new chapters in life, pursue ambitious goals, and achieve recognition regardless of age.In the near future, Nargiza plans to continue developing her media and beauty projects and to participate in international women’s and charitable initiatives.

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