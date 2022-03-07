Submit Release
Shuwen Biotech Announce Agreement with Devyser to Commercialize Breast Cancer Tests in China

Shuwen Biotech will distribute, and offer testing services with, Devyser's BRCA NGS and other oncology kits in China

The addition of the Devyser BRCA NGS kit to our oncology test portfolio further strengthens our leading position in breast cancer product and service offerings featuring MammaTyper® and EndoPredict®.”
— Jay Z. Zhang

DEQING, CHINA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shuwen Biotech, an integrated in vitro diagnostic company with focuses on breast cancer and reproductive health, today announces that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Devyser Diagnostics AB, a Stockholm, Sweden-based diagnostic company, to market and support Devyser BRCA NGS and other oncology kits in China. Under the terms of the agreement, Shuwen will distribute the Devyser kits in China and also offer testing and NGS data analysis services with the Devyser kits in its CAP-accredited clinical labs in China.

Devyser BRCA NGS is a CE-certified next-generation sequencing (NGS) library prep kit for fast and complete characterization of BRCA1 and BRCA2. The kit employs a unique single-tube approach which simplifies the workflow, reduces hands-on time and minimizes the risk of sample mix-up and contamination. The kit provides full and uniform coverage of BRCA1 and BRCA2, covering all exons and exon/intron junctions, and also allows downstream CNV analysis, thus enabling detection of point mutations, indels, and large rearrangements based on a single-tube reaction.

“We are pleased to add Devyser BRCA NGS and other oncology kits to our portfolio of cancer testing products. They further strengthen our leading position in breast cancer product and service offerings in China, which already feature MammaTyper® and EndoPredict®, and other tests for precision medicine in breast cancer,” commented Jay Z. Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Shuwen Biotech.

About Shuwen Biotech
Shuwen Biotech is an integrated diagnostic company with offices in China and Germany. Founded on the principles of innovation, patent protection, and international collaboration, Shuwen established strategic partnerships with leading academic and commercial institutions to commercialize first-in-class diagnostic technologies and patents, and has developed a range of novel diagnostics in the fields of cancer and women’s health. Shuwen has also developed quality companion diagnostics and provided central lab biomarker testing services to leading pharmaceutical developers and hospitals. Shuwen houses an in-house development team, CAP-accredited central labs, and GMP/ISO13485-certified IVD manufacturing facilities, all in line with global standards to continue to deliver transformational products and services to its customers globally and open new possibilities in the advancement of health.

Jay Z. Zhang
Shuwen Biotech
email us here

