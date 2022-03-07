A Sweet Day in LA The Perfect Way to Celebrate Women's Day Attend Our Moms Party
Recruiting for Good Sponsors A Sweet Day in LA to Appreciate Today Enjoy The Sweetest Party for Kids and Moms #asweetdayinla #appreciatetoday #recruitingforgood www.ASweetDayinLA.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals to land sweet jobs. Creative staffing solutions for a better tomorrow #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good sponsors A Sweet Day in LA; meaningful kid/mom parties. This Tuesday, we are rewarding Santa Monica's Best Chocolate, Donuts, and Ice Cream.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman "On Women's Day...I appreciate, celebrate, and honor my mom by hosting The Sweetest Parties in LA!"
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring A Sweet Day in LA to Celebrate Women's Day with Our Moms Party.
This Tuesday, we are hosting 3 Mom+Kid parties; and rewarding Santa Monica's Best Chocolate, Donuts, and Ice Cream.
How to Attend A Sweet Day in LA to Appreciate Today?
1. Our Three Parties are for Sweet Moms and Kids (kidergarten, elementary, middle school).
2. Party Locations are in Santa Monica, on March 8th (check website www.ASweetDayinLA.com).
3. Recruiting for Good's Founder Carlos will reward LA's Best Treats Chocolate, Donuts, and Ice Cream.
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Looking to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today!
Recruiting for Good has been creating and funding The Sweetest Gigs for talented kids. Kids on the gigs experience real life work experiences, learn positive values, and have fun too. Our sweet mission is to prepare kids for life. When kids do a great job on a gig, they get hired again, just like in the real world. When a kid successfully completes 3 gigs; they earn a $25 gift card. Kids use their creative talent to participate in our gigs, and develop content that makes a positive impact. To learn more visit www.TheSweetestGigs.com
InaMinute is a 10 year old girl who has been working on The Sweetest Gigs for the past year. She and Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos co-created "See the World for Good..." The Sweetest Weekly Creative Drawing Contest for Positive 5 to 10 year olds in LA. Every week a winner chosen by InaMinute to win LA's Best Treats Donuts, Ice Cream or Pizza gift cards. To learn more visit www.SeeTheWorldforGood.com
Love to Make a Positive Impact and Travel...participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to do both. Referrals allow us to generate proceeds and make a greater impact in kids' lives....We're rewarding referrals with travel to enjoy Sweet Hip Trips & See The World for Good to learn more visit www.SweetHipTrips.com FOR +HE +SHE +WE
