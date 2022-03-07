American Films, Inc. Names Jamie Warren as Chief Financial Officer
Jamie Warren will oversee the security listing requirements and filings to provide financial reporting for American Films, Inc. and its stakeholders.
I am excited to welcome Jamie to American Films. She is a critical addition to the team, supporting our continued growth by forecasting our funding needs and managing our market capitalization.”BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An accomplished finance executive, Jamie Warren, was appointed chief financial officer of American Films, Inc. (OTC: AMFL).
“I am excited to welcome Jamie to American Films. She is a critical addition to the team, supporting our continued growth by forecasting our funding needs and managing our market capitalization,” said Geoff Lee, the company’s president and chief executive officer.
Warren has extensive experience in financial planning and analysis, investor relations management, SEC reporting, and public accounting. She will oversee the completion of the tZERO ATS listing application; the OTCQB application, which requires a two year outside audit of American Films, Inc.; and the eventual filing of the necessary SEC forms for American Films, Inc. to become a fully reporting company.
“Jamie is the last piece of the puzzle. With our plans to issue Security Token Offerings (STOs) backed by various IP portfolios and film projects we need the expertise Jamie Warren brings to our table every day,” said Craig Campbell, the company’s treasurer.
With American Films recent acquisitions and institutional funding Warren will manage the funding needed to execute the company’s business plan. This includes the rollout of the global public private anti-piracy program for the film and music industries.
“I am very excited to join the American Films team. Given the company’s revolutionary work done in global intellectual property protection, coupled with its innovative vision around digital technology, I believe the potential for growth and value creation is substantial,” said Jamie Warren.
American Films owns, develops, and acquires intellectual property, which it seeks to monetize at higher rates through proprietary technology, litigation, and asset digitization. Its unique proprietary processes and technology include FACTERRA, a web-based evidence gathering program that identifies instances of copyright infringement and allows American Films to pursue intellectual property protection litigation on behalf of copyright owners. American Films supports the creative process and protects intellectual property in the film and music industries.
