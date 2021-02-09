American Films, Inc. Announces Advisory Board Appointments
American Films, Inc. (Pink Sheets: AMFL) announces the appointment of Sophie Cutler, Thomas Hein, Peggy Kingston, and Bart Valdez as founding members of the company’s new advisory board. These industry leaders provide strategic insight into the company’s complex data business model fighting online piracy and copyright infringement. Each advisory board member brings a level of experience and perspective keenly focused on managing the anticipated organic growth at American Films, Inc. as well as its strategic growth through acquisition. Please learn more about their background at the American Films, Inc. website www.americanfilms.us
Over the past two years, American Films has been accumulating the data, technology, and know-how necessary for songwriters and filmmakers to combat online piracy and those who profit from the theft of intellectual property. “We are ready and able to throw down for our clients in this digital war.” said John Carty, American Films’ CEO. “We are pleased to welcome this experienced team backing us in the strategic management of our company’s assets. We’ve identified valuable copyright portfolios as well as targeted strategic acquisitions that we intend to buy for our company. This advisory board will help streamline our process.”
• American Films, Inc. continues to develop its various film projects from its portfolio of scripts and is confident in continuing its endeavors during the Covid-19 pandemic.
• The management team is also preparing to enroll in the OTC Full Disclosure Program, which will likely lead to American Films, Inc. filing a registration statement for the benefit of all our shareholders.
• Facterra LLC, the wholly owned subsidiary of American Films, Inc. offers the management and delivery of digital evidence related to BitTorrent peer-to-peer file sharing activities. This digital evidence is vital for the ongoing copyright infringement lawsuits against Internet Service Providers and VPN Providers. Craig Campbell is the managing member of Facterra LLC.
About American Films, Inc:
American Films Inc. (Pink Sheets Stock Symbol: AMFL) is an emergent entertainment industry company focused on opportunities for equity investors. American Films seeks to create alternative investment participation vehicles that provide necessary funding to appropriate projects while offering reasonable return on investment and mitigation of business risks traditionally encountered in the film industry. American Films identifies media products and film industry professionals receptive to alternative funding and the fair treatment of equity investors.
