A Medical First: Filmmaker Brent Deal Focuses Lens On Parkinson’s Survivor Dr. George Lopez in Film "Doc vs Parkinson’s"

Doc vs Parkinson's Movie Poster

Published in NE Journal of Medicine. “Dr. George A Lopez is the first person to reverse the symptoms of Parkinson’s using his own cells.” (Kwang-Soo Kim, PhD)

FLOWER MOUND, TX, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2012 film director Brent Deal sat with 600 other people watching the premiere of his film H2indO, a stand up paddling film that chronicled a group of elite stand up paddlers on an trip to Indonesia, including Dave Kalama, Chuck Patterson, Connor Baxter and Dave Boehne. H2indO would go on to win “SUP Movie of the Year” and subsequently was distributed and seen around the world. The first time director was pleased with the response to his surf film, but deep down he wanted more, he wanted to do a movie that mattered to the World... A movie that changes the World.That same evening, a stranger in the audience sitting a few seats away from Deal saw the movie and had a revelation. That stranger, Dr. George Lopez, a client of Deal’s wife, was already five years into his personal battle against Parkinson’s disease. “Doc,” as he is called by his friends, was also an avid waterman, free diver and spear fisherman and has several world and U.S. records in both sports, and he refused to accept the limitations of his disease.That night, Doc was thinking, “This is great, H2indO is the most beautiful surf ﬁlm I’ve ever seen, but I want more. I’m going to ﬁnd a treatment for Parkinson’s. I’m going to treat myself and then I’m going to treat a million more Parkinson’s sufferers. And I’m going to ask Brent to do a movie on me that shows how I’m going to change the World.Fast forward to seven years later when Doc called Deal and said, “I’ve found a treatment for Parkinson’s. I’ll be treated next month at Boston’s Mass General Hospital and I want you to do a movie on me. I want you to do H2indO on me.”For the next month, Deal followed Doc around with a camera as Doc prepared for and received the potentially revolutionary treatment for Parkinson’s, as well as documenting some of Doc’s bucket list items and family moments. Doc’s disease, simply put, is a lack of dopamine in a certain part of the brain and causes severe movement and speech restrictions, tremors and loss of balance. The treatment, discovered by Harvard scientist Kwang-Soo Kim, places dopamine back into the part of the brain that needs dopamine. The process involved taking a graft of Doc’s skin cells and reverting those skin cells into stem cells. Those stem cells, Doc’s own DNA, were then placed into his brain with the hope to create his depleted dopamine.Doc was a golden gloves boxer as a kid and views his fight against Parkinson’s like a boxing match. “I’m not going to let Parkinson’s beat me. I’m in a battle, and even though Parkinson’s has won most of the rounds, I’ve still got a puncher’s chance to win the fight.”The movie, executive produced by World Surf League CEO Erik Logan and Jace Musselman, is told by Deal like a prize fight with the 14 days before the procedure viewed as separate rounds largely won by Parkinson’s. Every once in a while Doc lands a good punch, but make no mistake about it, this fight is being won by Parkinson’s. Until the fifteenth round...the day of the procedure. Doc has to win that final round to win the fight, and in his mind he knows something Parkinson’s doesn’t. He knows he’s got “one last punch,” and thus the arc of the story that Deal beautifully documents.Now, two and a half years after the procedure, an article was recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine documenting what Doc and Kwang-Soo Kim have accomplished. Doc and Kwang-Soo, under the watchful eye of the Federal Drug Administration, are about to begin clinical trials. And Deal’s movie “Doc vs. Parkinson’s,” will be released later this year.Deal and Doc, who share a love of the ocean and an irrational passion for wanting to change the world, are inching closer and closer to their dream.To stay updated on Doc follow @docvsparkinsons on instagram.to view the trailer http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=raSoUFjZjnQ For more inquiries or to view the film contact Brent Dealbrent@eyeDealpictures.com(310) 753-5924

Doc vs Parkinson's Trailer