Doc vs Parkinson's Movie Wins 4 Awards early in The Film Festival Year

FLOWER MOUND, TX, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Award Winning Documentary that chronicles the amazing results of Parkinson's survivor Doctor George A. Lopez has won four more awards.Doc vs Parkinson's which previously opened at the Newport Beach Film Festival and then at the Maui Film Festival late last year has won "The Award of Excellence" at the Impact Doc Awards, "Best Documentary Feature" at the 8 and 1/2 Film Awards and "Honorable Mention" at The London Movie Awards and The Paris Film Awards. The movie is directed by multi-award winning Documentarian Brent Deal.Doc vs Parkinson's is set to be released end of 2022 or early 2023 depending on how the clinical trials proceed. (The clinical trials are set to start in May 2022.)"We simply don't want to create false hope. It worked on me, but I'm just patient one, The FDA needs to see it work on 20 more." (Doctor George A Lopez)This is Doc's story.In May 2008, Dr George “Doc” Lopez, was given the diagnosis that he had Parkinson’s Disease. As a Board Certified Internist, he more than anyone, knew that his prognosis was grim. He looked at the word “incurable” in his neurologist’s letter and it read like a death sentence. Doc became determined to devote whatever time he had left to work towards a treatment for Parkinson’s. "Even if it was too late to find a cure for himself, he would push the science as far down the road as he could and in doing so, bring hope to the millions of patients suffering from the disease worldwide."For five long years Doc lived with Parkinson’s disease whilst studying every single piece of information that he could find on its origins. He became immersed in the science of the disease and over time, narrowed down the treatments that stood a good chance of long-term lasting success to just a handful and finally, in 2013, just one.A research psychiatrist by the name of Dr Kwang-Soo Kim, from Mclean Hospital at Harvard Medical School, was closing in on a treatment for Parkinson’s disease using Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (IPSC). By taking a biopsy of a patient’s own skin cells and treating those cells in the laboratory , Dr Kim’s lab was able to reprogram those cells to produce dopamine. However, by the middle of 2013 Kwang-Soo’s pursuit of a treatment for Parkinson’s using IPSC therapy had stalled, he needed money to continue his research. On June 15th 2013 he gave a speech at the Boston Convention Center. Unknown to Kwang-Soo there was someone in the audience who not only shared his vision, but was willing and able to fund it.Doc and Kwang-Soo put together a team comprising the best minds in the country.In 2017, after almost a decade of laboratory research and years of painstaking regulatory work, the FDA approved a 2500 page protocol for a procedure to treat a single Parkinson’s patient with the implantation of autologous induced pluri-potent stem cell dopaminergic precursor cells into the brain. By early 2017 Doc was suffering from the advanced stages of Parkinson’s disease. He was experiencing significant side effects and reduced benefits from the L-dopa medications and his quality of life had diminished to the point that he knew instinctively that he didn’t have long to live. Doc asked the FDA "Let me be Patient One."Doc was evaluated by independent neurologists and found to be a suitable candidate for the single patient trial. Doc went into surgery fully aware that there was no guarantee of any lasting direct benefit, but that the knowledge gained from carrying out the procedure would benefit others.It for sure benefited Doc, The New England Journal of Medicine released an article a year after the procedure stating that "Doc is the first person to reverse the symptoms of Parkinson's using his own cells."Doc continues to get better every day, but his goal remains to treat others.Clinical Trials begin soon.To follow the clinical trials follow @docvsparkinsons on instagramTo see the movie trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=raSoUFjZjnQ&t=71s To apply as a clinical trial candidate email ParkinsonsCellTherapy@MGH.Harvard.eduDoc and Kwang-Soo would like you to know "they are fighting for you everyday."to follow the