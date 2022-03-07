New Digital Music Streaming App Set To Shake-Up Global Music Industry
Fintech Company ‘STREAMER’ is focussed on lucrative worldwide mobile markets, and aims to attract 30 million+ users by the end of 2022
Our vision is to establish STREAMER as the world’s leading global music NFT streaming platform, providing fair remuneration, distribution, and exposure for independent musicians.”SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sydney based fintech firm NFTMUSIC.STREAM have just launched a new music streaming app called ‘STREAMER’ which incorporates Blockchain based NFT distribution. In a blockchain, fungible tokens are cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) are units of data representing a unique digital asset stored and verified on the blockchain.
— Marie Garcia
This NFT integration will allow STREAMER to reach a unique music loving demographic, with industry experts predicting an uptake of over 30 million new ‘STREAMER’ users by December 2022. ‘STREAMER’ has already partnered with the ETHEREUM Blockchain and launched on Uniswap early in January this year.
Company spokesperson Marie Garcia said, “Our vision is to establish the brand as the world’s leading global music NFT streaming platform, providing fair remuneration, distribution, and exposure for independent musicians.”She added, “Our approach in product awareness is global in scope and local in execution. By the end of 2022, we are aiming to license more than 30 million tracks and host at least 1 million independent musicians on our platform,”
NFT MUSIC STREAM is aimed at anyone who loves music, from artists and fans, to record labels and crypto investors. Users now have a single platform for streaming and downloading music products, receiving rewards for their activity, interaction with artists and the buying and selling of NFT MUSIC STREAM Tokens to become music investors.
Music Artists will have the ability to ‘tokenize’ their music and receive real-time royalties and new revenue streams. They can now receive royalties in real-time and create new revenue streams. It is an exciting new economy based on tokens and NFTs.
Marie Garcia said, NFT MUSIC STREAM is an ecosystem of services aimed at the global community of music artists, fans and music providers with a beautiful music marketplace. We’re aiming to become the world’s leading NFT Music Streaming Platform by the end of this year. Users will be able to invest in music projects, be part of a vibrant, strong, and enthusiastic community, and of course buy and sell NFT MUSIC STREAM crypto currency.
NFT MUSIC STREAM will soon be available for iPhone™ and Android™ devices with special tools designed to further enhance user experience.
Marie Garcia
NFT MUSIC STREAM
Hello@nftmusic.stream
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn