Senator Taddeo, “Christina Pushaw’s Comments Warrants Action by the Governor”

FLORIDA, March 6 - Tallahassee —

Senator Taddeo responds to the reckless comments made by Governor DeSantis’ press secretary, Christina Pushaw when she baselessly accused multiple members of the legislature of pedophilia. See tweets here and here.

Senator Annette Taddeo issued the following statement: “Less than 5 weeks ago I sent a letter to Governor DeSantis when his spokeswoman Christina Pushaw politicized Nazis demonstrating in Orlando by questioning their motives calling for him to take action. Today, she posted a meritless tweet where she alluded to multiple openly gay members of the legislature being pedophiles. This pattern of posting reckless, unfounded allegations warrants action by the Governor.”