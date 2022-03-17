SPSP Professional Certification Program announces 2022 Instructor panel and scope of program content

Shelia Gottschalk, President, SPSP Society of Product Safety Professionals serves consumer product field

Individuals who successfully complete the program criteria earn the designation of "Certified Product Safety Professional"

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, U.S.A., March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Society of Product Safety Professionals (SPSP) has announced the instructor panel, comprised of academic and product safety professional leaders, who will lead the Consumer Product Safety Professional Certification program which takes place June 1-August 30, 2022 in a virtual format.

The program course consists of 19 individual webinars addressing five areas of knowledge that professional product safety managers are expected to understand and apply in their daily responsibilities. The program, which is designed and delivered in cooperation with ADK Information Services, LLC offers the designation Certified Product Safety Professional (CPSP)™ to those who pass the program’s assessment criteria. Professional development programs designed for the product safety community received a special Commendation from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Chairperson Inez Tenenbaum in 2012.

"This is the 4th year the certification program has been offered to consumer product safety professionals in manufacturing, retailing, and importers. SPSP is proud of the recognition it has brought to individuals who have earned their designation," said Shelia Gottschalk, CPSP, product integrity leader at Hallmark Cards, Inc. and President of SPSP.

A detailed description of the certification program is available on the SPSP website. The program offered to product safety professionals who have 10 years of experience in a product safety management role, or 7 years of such experience along with an undergraduate degree from an accredited college or university.

Individuals are required to fill out an application which is reviewed and acted upon by an Admissions Committee. The five areas of knowledge that comprise the program, along with the instructors assigned to each area, are as follows:

Invited keynote speaker for the Certification Program June 1 opening workshop is Hon. Peter A. Feldman, Commissioner, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Area: Culture & Ethics (Opening Workshop)

Ken d’Entremont, Ph.D., P.E. Associate Professor (Lecturer), University of Utah, School of Engineering;

Steve Epner, Adjunct Faculty, Saint Louis University, Entrepreneurship Center and Management Consultant;

Michael Stanleigh, Management and Business Process Consultant

Area: Risk Assessment and Product Assurance

Don Moffett, Product Integrity Consulting Services, and Executive Leader of Social Compliance, Carhartt

Jacqueline Campbell, Voluntary Standards Coordinator, CPSC,

Rick Rosati, Vice President, Bureau Veritas, Government and Regulatory Affairs;

Meg Hughes, Senior Global Consultant, Bureau Veritas, chemical restrictions consultant;

Rohit Kahanna, General Engineer and Fire Expert, CPSC Hazard Analysis and Reduction

Area: Regulatory Compliance

Boaz Green, Counsel to Neal Cohen Law, former Chief Counsel to CPSC Commissioner Marietta Robinson;

Brian Grochal, Director of Quality & Compliance, Data analyst, DockATot

Rod Freeman, Partner, Cooley (UK), International products lawyer and industry representative on the OECD Working Partner on Product Safety;

Will Troutman, Partner, Norton Rose Fulbright, Regional, State and National regulations;

Mike Gentine, Counsel, Keller & Heckman; Former CPSC Senior Counsel to CPSC Commissioner Joe Mohorovic,

Areas: Product Investigations, Data Management, and Human Factors

Steve Hall, Senior Consultant and Jared Frantz, MSE, CHFP, Applied Safety & Ergonomics, Human factors;

Brandan Mueller, Partner, Husch Blackwell, Chair of the firm’s Mass Tort and Products Liability Practice Group, Product Investigations;

Derek Snaidauf, Principal, and Libby Rood, Senior Manager, Deloitte Transactions and Business Analytics LLP, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Area: Product Recall Management

Chris Harvey, Sr. Vice President, Sedgwick Brands;

Rebeca Sharpe, Senior Manager, Product Compliance and Safety, Best Buy;

David Kosnoff, Vice President Quality and Compliance, Hasbro.

For More Information: info@productsafetyprofessioinals.org; or by phone: 314-497-1797