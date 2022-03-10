Global FX broker Valutrades partners with premium trading signals provider Signal Centre

Valutrades, a leading provider of online trading in foreign exchange (FX, Forex), Commodities and Index CFD's has partnered with Signal Centre.

LONDON, LONDON, UK, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valutrades, a leading provider of online trading in foreign exchange (FX, Forex), Commodities and Index CFD's has partnered with Signal Centre to provide trading signals to the broker’s global investors.

The move means that Valutrades’ customers, coming from a widespread global footprint of Asia right across LATAM, will have access to professional, daily trade ideas across all asset classes at their fingertips.

Produced by a team of experienced analysts, this new client offering from Valutrades offers clear calls to action, transparent strategies, defined target levels, and recommended entry/exit points across multiple distribution points including email, MT4/5 EA, Telegram and website, so that traders with a Valutrades account can find and place new trades with greater ease, speed and confidence.

Graeme Watkins CEO at Valutrades says: “Valutrades was looking for a reputable partner who could provide engaging and thought-provoking trading ideas to our global clients as a way to promote increased discussion around trading ideas and ongoing engagement amongst our valued client base. A trial of the Signal Stream product from Signal Centre proved to deliver the professional signals and engagement we were looking for and will become a popular trading tool amongst our clients.

Valutrades is the most recent broker to integrate Signal Centre’s products following the acquisition by Acuity Trading in 2021; taking advantage of the enhanced AI technology, design, multiple languages and delivery channels including MT4/5, email and Telegram.

Andrew Lane, CEO Acuity Trading comments,

“Valutrades is a recognised name in the forex trading market, delivering a transparent trading experience and personal service to their clients across six continents. Being authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, Signal Centre is well aligned with the values of Valutrades. We look forward to helping Valutrades to extend the offering with more assets and more innovative delivery channels.”

About Valutrades

Valutrades was established in 2012 with the goal of becoming a leading provider of online

trading in foreign exchange (FX, Forex), Commodities and Index CFD’s. Valutrades embraces traditional finance from the heart of the City of London and combines it with modern

technological thinking in order to establish ourselves as a leading fintech firm.

About Signal Centre

Signal Centre is an FCA Regulated provider of independent technical analysis and market research. Founded in 2010 as PIA First, Signal Centre was created in 2018 to focus on the analytical research arm of PIA First and its expansion into the retail trading platform arena to meet the need for high quality, timely and accurate market analysis with clear, structured trade ideas and signals created by expert traders & analysts .

Signal Centre’s award-winning, multi-asset signals, strategy and analysis are available in multiple languages and via multiple delivery channels including MT4/5, API, widgets, email and instant messaging services such as Telegram, Facebook, Whatsapp, WeChat and SMS.

About Acuity Trading

Acuity Trading revolutionised the online trading experience for millions of investors with the introduction of visual news and sentiment tools in 2013. Today, Acuity continues to lead the fintech market with alpha-generating alternative data and highly engaging trading tools using the latest in AI research and technology. Acuity’s team of academics, scientists, news and market professionals are dedicated to delivering highly effective data products that bring value to investors of all levels and experiences. Flexible delivery options include APIs, MT/5, plug and play widgets and third-party automation services.

