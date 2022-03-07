Thomas the Tank Engine Arrives in Tampa Bay Area

Friends of Thomas welcome him back into the station

Thomas the Tank Engine is spending the next two weekends at the Florida Railroad Museum, the only place in Florida he will visit this tour!

Day Out With Thomas is a full day of fun for all generations! This year, the Florida Railroad Museum is proud to be the exclusive host of Thomas in Florida!” — Kelly Cochrane, Event Director

PARRISH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DAY OUT WITH THOMAS™ IS HEADING TO THE FLORIDA RAILROAD MUSEUM FOR A FUN-FILLED DAY!

Peep! Peep! Thomas the Tank Engine is coming to town for a limited time and will be hosting outdoor events at the Florida Railroad Museum on March 11-13 & 19-20, 2022.

Day Out With Thomas™ is a full-day event for families and friends hosted by one of The Biggest Friends of All, Thomas the Tank Engine. Every ticket includes an interactive train ride with a life-sized Thomas the Tank Engine as well as access to a full day of activities for the whole family to enjoy. At Day Out With Thomas™, we encourage families to ride, play and stay all day, so we’re bringing plenty to do including games, entertainment, photo ops, and more. This year, we are encouraging friends of all ages to Dream BIG! So, we created the Dream BIG! Corner, where kids can go for fun photo opps, games, arts and crafts, and more. We also created the Dream Pass for kids to track their journey at the Railway and pick up a special giveaway at the end of the day. But before kids leave, we’d love for them to say hello to Sir Topham Hatt, the Railway Controller from The Island of Sodor and stop in the pop-up gift shop for exclusive Thomas swag! Spending a “Day Out With Thomas™” will remind kids to Dream BIG! and imagine how far they can go! Capacity will be limited, and advanced tickets are required.



WHO: Day Out With Thomas

WHAT: Day Out With Thomas highlights include:

• Approximately 20-minute Train Ride pulled by a full-sized, talking Thomas the Tank Engine locomotive. Friends and families will take a fun-filled interactive train ride featuring Thomas and Friends.

• Activities and entertainment featuring:

o Snap some photos, enjoy several carnival box games, have some lawn game fun in the Dream Big! Corner!

o Play with your favorite Thomas & Friends™ toys and apps, then pick out a temporary tattoo in the Play Pod

o Photo Opportunities throughout the event, including with Thomas himself!

o Live Entertainment Marty the Magician and music by Mr. Dave

o Outdoor activities including strawbale maze, model railroad, bounce houses, bubble play station and much much more!

o Say hello to Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway

• Each child receives a ‘Dream Pass’ keepsake booklet to track their journey at the event and collect a special prize at the exit

• Pop-up gift shop on-site with exclusive Thomas & Friends products only available at Day Out With Thomas

• Food and drinks available on-site for purchase

WHEN: March 11-13 & March 19-20

TIME: Select your designated train departure time when purchasing tickets at www.DayOutWithThomas.com

WHERE: Florida Railroad Museum: 12210 83rd Street East, Parrish, FL 34219

Tickets for an unforgettable day at Day Out With Thomas are on sale now], and will be available at www.dayoutwiththomas.com. Ticket prices are $19-$23 for ages 1 and up (service charges and fees may apply). Advanced tickets are required. Walk-up sales will not be available. All tickets must be purchased online

For more information and directions, contact Florida Railroad Museum at www.FRRM.org or at (941) 776-0906.

For more information about Thomas & Friends please visit: www.thomasandfriends.com, www.facebook.com/thomasandfriends and for bonus material and exclusive content www.youtube.com/user/thomasandfriends.

